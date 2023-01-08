Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: After Jay Soni, Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 Co-star To ENTER Pranali Rathod's Sho

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
managed
to
keep
the
viewers
hooked
on
to
their
television
sets
with
its
drama-packed
episodes.
The
show
starring
Pranali
Rathod
and
Harshad
Chopda
has
taken
a
leap
of
six
years
as
part
of
the
new
track.
Considering
the
interest
of
the
fans,
the
makers
have
introduced
yet
another
leap
in
the
daily
soap.
While
the
creative
team
has
chalked
out
a
new
plan,
the
fans
are
unhappy
with
the
leap
as
Abhimanyu
and
Akshara
have
been
separated
once
again.
After
the
time
jump,
the
two
lovebirds
parted
ways,
leaving
the
viewers
disappointed.
Leap
always
brings
a
new
flavour
to
the
show
as
more
actors
make
an
entry.
If
the
recent
buzz
is
to
be
believed,
a
popular
TV
star
is
all
set
to
join
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
We
are
talking
about
Abeer
Singh
Godhwani.
ABOUT
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI
The
daily
soap,
which
also
stars
Karishma
Sawant,
is
the
longest
running
Hindi
soap
on
Indian
television
along
with
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah.
YRKKH
will
complete
fourteen
successful
years
on
January
12,
2023.
Hina
Khan
and
Karan
Mehra
played
the
lead
roles
in
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
when
the
show
was
launched
in
January
2009.