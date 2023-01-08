Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: After Jay Soni, Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 Co-star To ENTER Pranali Rathod's Sho

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to keep the viewers hooked on to their television sets with its drama-packed episodes. The show starring Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda has taken a leap of six years as part of the new track. Considering the interest of the fans, the makers have introduced yet another leap in the daily soap.

While the creative team has chalked out a new plan, the fans are unhappy with the leap as Abhimanyu and Akshara have been separated once again. After the time jump, the two lovebirds parted ways, leaving the viewers disappointed.

Leap always brings a new flavour to the show as more actors make an entry. If the recent buzz is to be believed, a popular TV star is all set to join Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We are talking about Abeer Singh Godhwani.

ABOUT YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI

The daily soap, which also stars Karishma Sawant, is the longest running Hindi soap on Indian television along with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. YRKKH will complete fourteen successful years on January 12, 2023.

Hina Khan and Karan Mehra played the lead roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai when the show was launched in January 2009.