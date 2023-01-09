NEW Entry In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Actress Shambhavi To Enter As Kairav’s Love Interest

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rajan Shahi's long-running Star Plus show, featuring Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the lead roles of Abhimanyu and Akshara respectively, has been faring well on the TRP charts.

    While fans are loving the third generation as well, the makers have been trying to introduce many interesting twists and turns in the family drama.

    The team recently introduced another leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As per the ongoing track, Abhimanyu and Akshara parted ways once again after Neil's (Paras Priydarshan) shocking death leaving fans disappointed. While Akshara is living with Abhinav (Jay Soni), Abhimanyu is shown with Aarohi (Karishma Sawant).

    According to the latest buzz, the makers are all set to introduce a new character in the hit series. As per a Tellychakkar report, actress Shambhavi Singh is going to enter YRKKH soon in a pivotal role.

    Looks like Shambhavi will be seen playing the role of Kairav's new love interest in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

    Keep watching this space for more updates!

    Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 15:37 [IST]
