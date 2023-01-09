NEW Entry In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Actress Shambhavi To Enter As Kairav’s Love Interest

Rajan
Shahi's
long-running
Star
Plus
show,
featuring
Harshad
Chopda
and
Pranali
Rathod
in
the
lead
roles
of
Abhimanyu
and
Akshara
respectively,
has
been
faring
well
on
the
TRP
charts.
While
fans
are
loving
the
third
generation
as
well,
the
makers
have
been
trying
to
introduce
many
interesting
twists
and
turns
in
the
family
drama.
The
team
recently
introduced
another
leap
in
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
As
per
the
ongoing
track,
Abhimanyu
and
Akshara
parted
ways
once
again
after
Neil's
(Paras
Priydarshan)
shocking
death
leaving
fans
disappointed.
While
Akshara
is
living
with
Abhinav
(Jay
Soni),
Abhimanyu
is
shown
with
Aarohi
(Karishma
Sawant).
According
to
the
latest
buzz,
the
makers
are
all
set
to
introduce
a
new
character
in
the
hit
series.
As
per
a
Tellychakkar
report,
actress
Shambhavi
Singh
is
going
to
enter
YRKKH
soon
in
a
pivotal
role.
Looks
like
Shambhavi
will
be
seen
playing
the
role
of
Kairav's
new
love
interest
in
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
However,
an
official
confirmation
is
still
awaited.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!
Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 15:37 [IST]