'Never Wanted...But Had No Choice', YouTuber Sambhavna Seth Opens Up About Why She Avoided Marriage

Actress
and
dancer
Sambhavna
Seth
is
best
known
for
her
role
in
Bhojpuri
movies.
The
42-year-old
actress,
who
has
been
in
showbiz
for
over
two
decades,
rose
to
fame
with
her
appearance
in
Bigg
Boss
season
2,
where
she
was
one
of
the
strongest
contestants
in
the
show.
Sambhavna
has
been
a
free-spirited
celebrity
who
has
always
been
open
about
her
life.
For
a
long
time,
Sambhavna
Seth
has
been
receiving
love
from
her
fans
and
followers
after
she
started
her
own
YouTube
channel,
where
through
her
vlogs
she
gives
a
sneak
peek
into
her
life
and
pets.
Through
her
vlogs,
the
actress
has
remained
connected
with
her
fans,
and
they
admire
her
videos.
Meanwhile,
in
a
recent
interview
with
TellyChakkar,
Sambhavna
Seth
has
opened
up
about
how
she
never
wanted
to
get
married
given
that
she
was
a
complete
tomboy.
Talking
about
the
same,
she
said,
"I
never
wanted
to
get
married
as
I
was
a
Tomboy
but
I
had
no
choice.
I
was
a
dancer
in
the
Bhojpuri
industry
where
I
had
to
wear
low
necks
and
short
skirts,
and
the
way
sometimes
people
used
to
look
at
you,
one
needed
to
be
strong
and
show
that
side
of
you
or
else
things
could
have
gone
wrong."
"I
knew
that
I
wasn't
doing
anything
wrong.
I
was
working
and
earning
my
money
to
be
an
independent
woman
and
wanted
to
have
a
dignified
life.
I
was
called
the
item
girl,
so
I
had
to
bring
a
strong
personality
out
in
public,
and
that
too
in
the
right
way.
Hence,
I
became
a
tomboy
to
protect
myself,
and
never
wanted
to
get
married,"
Sambhavna
added.
However,
fate
had
other
things
planned
for
Sambhavana
Seth
as
she
met
the
love
of
her
life,
Avinash
Dwivedi,
and
they
decided
to
take
their
relationship
to
the
next
level,
despite
her
being
older
than
him.
Sambhavana
and
Avinash
tied
the
knot
in
July
2016
and
are
one
of
the
most
loved
couples
in
the
telly
world.