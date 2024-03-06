7 Shows To Watch On Sony BBC Earth As It Completes 7 Years

As
Sony
BBC
Earth
celebrates
its
7th
anniversary,
we
present
a
selection
of
must-watch
shows
on
the
channel.
From
natural
history
to
science,
engineering
to
travel
and
adventure,
and
people
and
culture,
the
channel
offers
a
diverse
content
library
that
caters
to
all
viewers.
Joanna
Lumley's
Spice
Trail
Adventure:
Join
Joanna
Lumley
on
a
culinary
journey
as
she
explores
the
history
and
cultural
significance
of
staple
spices,
from
the
remote
Banda
Islands
to
the
picturesque
landscapes
of
Jordan.
Chasing
Monsters:
Watch
fishing
enthusiast
and
adventurer
Cyril
Chauquet
seek
out
dangerous
creatures
in
remote
corners
of
the
planet.
Lonely
Planet
-
Stressbuster:
Discover
unique
stress-relief
methods
across
Asia,
from
adrenaline-pumping
activities
to
serene
retreats,
offering
solace
amidst
the
chaos
of
modern
life.
Deadly
60:
Join
Steve
Backshall
on
a
thrilling
quest
to
uncover
the
world's
deadliest
creatures
across
six
continents,
showcasing
the
extraordinary
diversity
of
wildlife
and
nature's
most
formidable
predators.
One
Cup,
A
Thousand
Stories:
Explore
the
captivating
tale
of
tea,
from
its
origins
in
China
to
its
global
influence
on
culture
and
sustainability,
through
stunning
visuals
and
gripping
narratives.
Planet
Earth
II:
Experience
the
world's
iconic
landscapes
in
ultra-high-definition
detail,
uncovering
the
extreme
forces
that
shape
life
in
jungles,
mountains,
deserts,
islands,
grasslands,
and
cities.
Earth's
Great
Rivers:
Embark
on
an
epic
river
voyage
down
the
Amazon,
Nile,
and
Mississippi,
uncovering
hidden
treasures
and
astonishing
wildlife
through
cutting-edge
technology
and
breathtaking
cinematography.
Tune
in
to
Sony
BBC
Earth
for
a
captivating
lineup
of
adventures
that
will
ignite
your
imagination
and
inspire
your
sense
of
wonder.