7 Shows To Watch On Sony BBC Earth As It Completes 7 Years

As Sony BBC Earth celebrates its 7th anniversary, we present a selection of must-watch shows on the channel. From natural history to science, engineering to travel and adventure, and people and culture, the channel offers a diverse content library that caters to all viewers.

Joanna Lumley's Spice Trail Adventure: Join Joanna Lumley on a culinary journey as she explores the history and cultural significance of staple spices, from the remote Banda Islands to the picturesque landscapes of Jordan.

Chasing Monsters: Watch fishing enthusiast and adventurer Cyril Chauquet seek out dangerous creatures in remote corners of the planet.

Lonely Planet - Stressbuster: Discover unique stress-relief methods across Asia, from adrenaline-pumping activities to serene retreats, offering solace amidst the chaos of modern life.

Deadly 60: Join Steve Backshall on a thrilling quest to uncover the world's deadliest creatures across six continents, showcasing the extraordinary diversity of wildlife and nature's most formidable predators.

One Cup, A Thousand Stories: Explore the captivating tale of tea, from its origins in China to its global influence on culture and sustainability, through stunning visuals and gripping narratives.

Planet Earth II: Experience the world's iconic landscapes in ultra-high-definition detail, uncovering the extreme forces that shape life in jungles, mountains, deserts, islands, grasslands, and cities.

Earth's Great Rivers: Embark on an epic river voyage down the Amazon, Nile, and Mississippi, uncovering hidden treasures and astonishing wildlife through cutting-edge technology and breathtaking cinematography.

Tune in to Sony BBC Earth for a captivating lineup of adventures that will ignite your imagination and inspire your sense of wonder.