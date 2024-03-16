Actor Zohaiib Asshraf Siddiqui Steals Hearts As He Turns Groom For TV Show Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile

Actor Zohaiib Asshraf Siddiqui, who rose to fame with his performance in the Star Plus's show Imlie, is currently seen playing the lead role of Rajveer in the Dangal TV show Milke bhi hum na mile. The actor is currently shooting for his marriage sequence in the show and turned into a groom for that.

Zohaiib impressed everyone with his 'groom avatar'. He wore a sherwani paired with a turban on it. Needless to say, the actor looked absolutely handsome and stole everyone's heart with his charming personality.

The pictures have left Zohaiib aka Rajveer's fans completely impressed. The fans of the show are eagerly waiting for the wedding day of Rajveer aka Zohaiib Asshraf Siddiqui.

Professionally, Zohaiib became a household name after delivering power-packed performances in hit shows like 'Sadda Haq' and 'Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke'. The talented artist has impressed the audience with his acting chops in 'Suryaputra Karn', 'Radha Krishna' and 'Karmaphal Daata Shani'.