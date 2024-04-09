Anupamaa New Episode: What Will Happen In Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Show? TWIST Is

Anupamaa New Episode Update: Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show has managed to keep the audience engaged with its drama-packed episodes. While several shows like Pracchand Ashok, Molkki 2, DharamPatnii have failed to capture attention at the 10pm slot, Anupamaa has emerged as a slot leader and a TRP topper.

At a time when daily soaps go off air within six month, Anupamaa will complete four successful years in July 2024.

The makers have promised to take the viewers on a roller coaster ride filled with drama, emotions and thrill in the upcoming episodes. There's a big twist in store for the fans as the creative team has chalked out a special sequence and track.

Wondering what's the new twist in Anupamaa? Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session.