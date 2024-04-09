Anupamaa New Episode: What Will Happen In Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Show? TWIST Is

Anupamaa
New
Episode
Update:
Rupali
Ganguly
and
Gaurav
Khanna's
show
has
managed
to
keep
the
audience
engaged
with
its
drama-packed
episodes.
While
several
shows
like
Pracchand
Ashok,
Molkki
2,
DharamPatnii
have
failed
to
capture
attention
at
the
10pm
slot,
Anupamaa
has
emerged
as
a
slot
leader
and
a
TRP
topper.
At
a
time
when
daily
soaps
go
off
air
within
six
month,
Anupamaa
will
complete
four
successful
years
in
July
2024.
The
makers
have
promised
to
take
the
viewers
on
a
roller
coaster
ride
filled
with
drama,
emotions
and
thrill
in
the
upcoming
episodes.
There's
a
big
twist
in
store
for
the
fans
as
the
creative
team
has
chalked
out
a
special
sequence
and
track.
Wondering
what's
the
new
twist
in
Anupamaa?
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
start
the
reading
session.