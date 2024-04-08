Anupamaa Twist: Will Shruti Turn Negative In Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna’s Show? Here’s What We Know

Anupamaa
Update:
Rajan
Shahi-produced
Anupamaa,
starring
Rupali
Ganguly
and
Gaurav
Khanna
in
leading
roles,
has
consistently
held
its
position
as
the
top-rated
daily
soap
across
channels.
Since
its
inception,
its
storyline
has
garnered
immense
adoration
from
viewers,
making
it
a
consistent
leader
in
TRP
ratings.
The
on-screen
chemistry
between
Anupama
and
Anuj
has
been
grabbing
constant
eyeballs,
making
them
a
beloved
couple
in
the
television
world.
The
ensemble
cast
of
Anupamaa
also
features
Nishi
Saxena,
Aashish
Mehrotra,
Alpana
Buch,
Sukirti
Kandpal,
Vaquar
Shaikh,
Sudhanshu
Pandey,
Parakh
Madan,
Madalsa
Sharma,
Aurra
Bhatnagar,
Chandni
Bhagwanani,
Kunawar
Amarjeet
Singh,
among
others.
CURRENT
TRACK
OF
ANUPAMAA
A
few
months
ago,
Anupamaa
took
a
significant
step
forward
with
a
five-year
leap,
introducing
a
pivotal
shift
in
the
storyline.
Anupama
set
off
on
her
long-awaited
journey
to
the
United
States
to
pursue
her
dreams.
However,
her
decision
comes
with
an
unexpected
twist
as
Anuj
Kapadia
and
the
Shah
family
also
find
themselves
in
the
same
location,
reigniting
echoes
of
past
events
in
her
life.
The
major
difference
now
is
Anupama's
separation
from
Anuj
Kapadia,
who
is
now
engaged
to
Shruti
(portrayed
by
Sukirti
Kandpal),
with
their
wedding
announcement
being
recent
news.
On
the
other
hand,
Anupama
is
now
trying
her
best
to
save
Yashpal's
restaurant
by
participating
in
a
cooking
competition.
WILL
SHRUTI
TURN
OUT
TO
BE
THE
NEW
VILLAIN
IN
ANUPAMAA'S
LIFE?
As
shown
in
the
recent
episodes,
Shruti
is
getting
insecure
due
to
Anupama's
presence
in
Anuj's
life.
Hence,
fans
are
wondering
if
she'll
turn
negative
or
not
in
the
future
tracks.
According
to
a
report
in
Telly
Express,
there
are
chances
that
Sukirti
Kandpal's
character
might
eventually
turn
negative
in
the
show
to
ruin
Anupama's
life.
However,
an
official
announcement
regarding
the
same
is
still
awaited
as
the
makers
are
yet
to
decided
the
same.