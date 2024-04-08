Anupamaa Twist: Will Shruti Turn Negative In Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna’s Show? Here’s What We Know

Anupamaa Update: Rajan Shahi-produced Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in leading roles, has consistently held its position as the top-rated daily soap across channels. Since its inception, its storyline has garnered immense adoration from viewers, making it a consistent leader in TRP ratings. The on-screen chemistry between Anupama and Anuj has been grabbing constant eyeballs, making them a beloved couple in the television world.

The ensemble cast of Anupamaa also features Nishi Saxena, Aashish Mehrotra, Alpana Buch, Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parakh Madan, Madalsa Sharma, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, among others.

CURRENT TRACK OF ANUPAMAA

A few months ago, Anupamaa took a significant step forward with a five-year leap, introducing a pivotal shift in the storyline. Anupama set off on her long-awaited journey to the United States to pursue her dreams. However, her decision comes with an unexpected twist as Anuj Kapadia and the Shah family also find themselves in the same location, reigniting echoes of past events in her life.

The major difference now is Anupama's separation from Anuj Kapadia, who is now engaged to Shruti (portrayed by Sukirti Kandpal), with their wedding announcement being recent news. On the other hand, Anupama is now trying her best to save Yashpal's restaurant by participating in a cooking competition.

WILL SHRUTI TURN OUT TO BE THE NEW VILLAIN IN ANUPAMAA'S LIFE?

As shown in the recent episodes, Shruti is getting insecure due to Anupama's presence in Anuj's life. Hence, fans are wondering if she'll turn negative or not in the future tracks. According to a report in Telly Express, there are chances that Sukirti Kandpal's character might eventually turn negative in the show to ruin Anupama's life. However, an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited as the makers are yet to decided the same.

