Anupamaa Twist | Will Anuj DIE? Will Gaurav Khanna Exit? Rupali Ganguly’s Co-Star REACTS: I’m Sure…

Anupamaa
Update:
Rajan
Shahi's
production
venture
Anupamaa,
featuring
Rupali
Ganguly
and
Gaurav
Khanna
as
the
main
protagonists,
continues
to
reign
as
the
top-rated
daily
soap
across
all
channels.
Since
its
debut,
its
storyline
has
garnered
immense
love
from
audiences,
making
it
a
consistent
leader
in
TRP
ratings.
The
on-screen
chemistry
between
Anupama
and
Anuj
has
mesmerized
viewers,
establishing
them
as
a
beloved
couple
in
the
television
industry.
The
ensemble
cast
of
Anupamaa
also
includes
Nishi
Saxena,
Aashish
Mehrotra,
Alpana
Buch,
Sukirti
Kandpal,
Vaquar
Shaikh,
Sudhanshu
Pandey,
Parakh
Madan,
Madalsa
Sharma,
Aurra
Bhatnagar,
Chandni
Bhagwanani,
Kunwar
Amarjeet
Singh,
and
more.
REPORTS
OF
ANUJ'S
DEATH
&
GAURAV
KHANNA'S
EXIT
LEAVE
FANS
TENSED
To
make
Anupamaa
more
interesting
an
entertaining
for
the
loyal
fanbase,
the
makers
often
introduce
shocking
twists
and
turns
like
Samar's
death
and
MaAn's
separation.
Amid
all
this,
the
latest
reports
hinted
at
another
unexpected
turn
in
the
storyline.
We're
saying
so
because
the
ongoing
buzz
suggests
that
the
makers
are
thinking
to
kill
Anuj
Kapadia
in
the
superhit
Star
Plus
show.
It
seems
that
they're
planning
to
go
the
Sreemoyee
way
which
might
result
in
Gaurav
Khanna
bidding
adiue
to
Anupamaa.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
While
an
official
confirmations
regarding
the
same
is
still
awaited,
Gaurav
Khanna
and
Rupali
Ganguly's
co-star
Vaquar
Shaikh
opened
up
about
the
reports
in
a
recent
interview.
VAQUAR
SHAIKH
BREAKS
SILENCE
ON
ANUJ
KAPADIA
DEATH
REPORTS
Vaquar
Shaikh,
who
plays
the
pivotal
role
of
Yashdeep
in
Anupamaa,
shared
his
views
about
the
same
and
revealed
that
he
was
surprised
after
hearing
about
the
ongoing
reports.
Reacting
to
the
rumours
of
Anuj
Kapadia's
death,
Vaquar
told
Bollywood
Life,
"I
have
read
about
Anuj's
death
track
on
the
internet
and
I
was
surprised
too.
I'm
sure
even
Anuj
(Gaurav
Khanna)
doesn't
know
about
this
track,
that
such
a
thing
is
going
to
happen.
But
as
you
rightly
said,
people
who
have
seen
the
Bengali
show,
maybe
they
are
the
ones
who
think
that
such
a
track
can
happen.
But
I
have
absolutely
no
idea."
He
added,
"If
they
feel
this
particular
track
is
not
working,
they
will
change
the
story.
Only
time
will
tell
if
the
speculations
about
Anuj's
death
track
are
true
or
false."
So
far,
Gaurav
Khanna
as
well
as
the
makers
of
Anupamaa
haven't
yet
cleared
the
speculations.