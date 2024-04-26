Anupamaa TWIST: After Muskan Bamne, Madalsa Sharma To QUIT Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna Star Plus Show?

Anupamaa
Twist:
Rupali
Ganguly's
hit
show
has
managed
to
capture
the
attention
of
the
viewers
with
its
interesting
episodes.
At
a
time
when
many
shows
have
failed
to
cross
the
2-TVR
mark
due
to
intense
competition
with
IPL
2024,
Anupamaa
has
been
able
to
generate
a
decent
viewership.
Interestingly,
Anupamaa
and
Jhanak
are
the
only
two
shows
that
have
managed
to
cross
the
2-TVR
mark
across
all
the
channels.
Both
shows
air
on
Star
Plus.
The
makers
have
been
adding
new
twist
to
keep
the
audience
engaged.
After
Samar's
death
track,
the
creative
team
introduced
Anupama-Anuj's
separation,
leaving
everyone
shocked.
While
Maya
couldn't
separate
MaAn,
misunderstanding
and
Choti
Anu
played
a
big
role
in
their
split.
The
setting
of
the
show
has
changed
to
America.
Anu
is
living
far
away
from
Anuj
but
somehow
their
paths
crossed
once
again.
Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2024, 20:25 [IST]