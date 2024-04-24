Anupamaa TWIST: Not Gaurav Khanna, This Anupama Star To QUIT Rupali Ganguly's Serial? Here's What We Know

Anupamaa
Twist:
Rupali
Ganguly
and
Gaurav
Khanna's
sizzling
chemistry
in
Star
Plus'
hit
show
captured
the
attention
of
the
viewers.
When
the
makers
introduced
the
separation
track,
the
audience
expressed
their
displeasure
over
their
split
as
MaAn
have
always
supported
each
other.
While
Maya
couldn't
separate
them,
misunderstandings
and
Choti
Anu
played
a
role
in
their
relationship.
ANUPAMAA
NEW
EPISODE
UPDATE:
WILL
ANUJ-SHRUTI
GET
MARRIED?
TV
buffs
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
MaAn's
reunion
ever
since
they
called
it
quits.
In
a
shocking
development,
the
creative
team
separated
them
and
introduced
the
America
track.
Anupama
and
Anuj
are
living
separately
after
getting
divorced.
All
eyes
are
on
Shruti
and
Anuj's
wedding
track
as
the
duo
is
about
to
get
married.
While
Aadya
hates
Anupama,
Anuj
is
still
confused
about
his
feelings
for
his
ex
wife.
Aurra
Bhatnagar,
Sukriti
Kandpal
and
Vaquar
Shaikh's
entry
in
Anupamaa
has
spiced
up
the
drama.
WILL
GAURAV
KHANNA
AKA
ANUJ
KAPADIA
DIE
IN
ANUPAMAA?
Will
Gaurav
Khanna
quit
Anupama
serial?
This
is
the
question
on
everyone's
mind
ever
since
rumors
about
Anuj
Kapadia's
death
surfaced
on
the
internet.
It
was
said
that
the
makers
would
follow
the
storyline
of
Sreemoyee
and
bump
off
the
character.
However,
there's
no
truth
to
it.