Anupamaa TWIST: Will Anuj Kapadia Die In Car Accident? Will Gaurav Khanna LEAVE Rupali Ganguly Show?

Anupamaa twist: Will Anuj Kapadia die in Anupamaa serial? Fans have been wondering the same ever since the rumours about his death surfaced on the internet.

Gossip mills suggested that Anuj Kapadia would die in a car accident, leaving his daughter Aadya all alone. However, there's no truth to the rumours as the character will continue to be an integral part of the hit show, which airs on Star Plus.

Anupamaa will complete four successful years in July 2024. It is the Hindi remake of Bengali drama Sreemoyee, which beamed on Star Jalsha.