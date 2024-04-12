Anupamaa TWIST: Will Anuj Kapadia Die In Car Accident? Will Gaurav Khanna LEAVE Rupali Ganguly Show?

Anupamaa
twist:
Will
Anuj
Kapadia
die
in
Anupamaa
serial?
Fans
have
been
wondering
the
same
ever
since
the
rumours
about
his
death
surfaced
on
the
internet.
Gossip
mills
suggested
that
Anuj
Kapadia
would
die
in
a
car
accident,
leaving
his
daughter
Aadya
all
alone.
However,
there's
no
truth
to
the
rumours
as
the
character
will
continue
to
be
an
integral
part
of
the
hit
show,
which
airs
on
Star
Plus.
Anupamaa
will
complete
four
successful
years
in
July
2024.
It
is
the
Hindi
remake
of
Bengali
drama
Sreemoyee,
which
beamed
on
Star
Jalsha.
Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2024, 23:45 [IST]