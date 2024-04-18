English Edition
circle Bigg Boss
bredcrumb bredcrumb

Anupamaa Twist: Will Anupama STOP Anuj-Shruti Wedding In Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Show?

By
Anupamaa Twist Will Anuoama STOP Anuj-Shruti Wedding In Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna Show

Anupamaa twist: Will Anupama stop Anuj and Shruti's wedding? Fans have been eagerly waiting for an update related to the serial ever since it was revealed that the two might get married.

Aurra Bhatnagar, who plays the role of Aadya, dropped hints about Anuj and Shruti's wedding in Anupamaa. She said that she shot for special sequences, making the fans wonder if Anupama and Anuj will part ways forever.

"There's a big twist in store for the viewers but the channel and the production house has remained tight-lipped about the same. The makers have planned a special twist for the audience which will leave them shocked. Fans need to wait for a few days for the revelation in the popular serial," a source exclusively told Filmibeat.

Comments

More From FilmiBeat
Prev
Next
Read more about: anupamaa

Advertisement

Latest Stories
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
Close
X