Anupamaa Twist: Will Anupama STOP Anuj-Shruti Wedding In Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Show?

Anupamaa
twist:
Will
Anupama
stop
Anuj
and
Shruti's
wedding?
Fans
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
an
update
related
to
the
serial
ever
since
it
was
revealed
that
the
two
might
get
married.
Aurra
Bhatnagar,
who
plays
the
role
of
Aadya,
dropped
hints
about
Anuj
and
Shruti's
wedding
in
Anupamaa.
She
said
that
she
shot
for
special
sequences,
making
the
fans
wonder
if
Anupama
and
Anuj
will
part
ways
forever.
"There's
a
big
twist
in
store
for
the
viewers
but
the
channel
and
the
production
house
has
remained
tight-lipped
about
the
same.
The
makers
have
planned
a
special
twist
for
the
audience
which
will
leave
them
shocked.
Fans
need
to
wait
for
a
few
days
for
the
revelation
in
the
popular
serial," a
source
exclusively
told
Filmibeat.