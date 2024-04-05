Are Power Couple Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta Hinting At Something Big In The Making?

From
being
the
top
TV
names
to
becoming
a
few
of
the
biggest
big-screen
stars,
the
power
couple
Ravi
Dubey
&
Sargun
Mehta
are
indeed
the
biggest
creative
powerhouse
of
today's
time.
Wherever
they
step
in,
they
create
wonders.
They
have
their
strong
success
phenomenon
in
almost
all
the
entertainment
platforms
ranging
from
music
albums
to
films.
While
they
recently
created
waves
with
their
music
album,
'Ve
Haaniyaan'
under
their
music
banner
'Dreamiyata
Music',
seems
like
they
are
again
gearing
up
for
something
as
they
hinted
at
it
with
these
ravishing
pictures.
Ravi
Dubey
took
to
his
social
media
and
shared
some
amazing
pictures
of
him
with
Sargun
Mehta.
While
Ravi
Dubey
looked
uber-stylish
in
black
attire,
Sargun
Mehta
exuded
sheer
gorgeousness
in
white.
However,
they
stunned
everyone
with
their
looks,
they
raised
the
curiosity
of
a
surprise
on
its
way.
He
jotted
down
the
caption
-
This
has
indeed
piqued
the
curiosity
to
know,
what
this
power
couple
has
got
in
the
box
for
us
in
the
future.
In
fact,
after
looking
at
the
massive
success
their
recently
released
song
'Ve
Haaniyaan'
achieved,
it
would
be
exciting
to
see
their
next.
Moreover,
recently,
Ravi
Dubey
&
Sargun
Mehta
released
their
Punjabi
production
'Jatt
Nuu
Chudail
Takri'
with
Gippy
Grewal
and
Sargun
in
the
lead.