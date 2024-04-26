Arti Singh-Dipak Chauhan Wedding: Kashmera Gets Emotional As The Bride Walks Down The Aisle On D-Day; WATCH

Kashmera
Shah
Gets
Emotional
At
Arti
Singh's
Wedding:
Arti
Singh
is
now
married
to
Dipak
Chauhan.
The
lovebirds
tied
the
knot
in
a
grand
ceremony
in
Mumbai
and
their
wedding
was
a
starry
affair
with
several
celebs
from
the
telly
world
marking
their
presence.
Several
videos
and
pics
have
been
doing
the
rounds
on
social
media
giving
a
glimpse
of
Arti's
fairytale
wedding.
Among
all
the
videos,
we
have
got
our
hands
on
an
emotional
video
of
Kashmera
Shah
from
Arti's
wedding
celebrations.
The
video
featured
bride
Arti
walking
down
the
aisle
dressed
in
a
red
lehenga
with
heavy
golden
embroidery.
While
she
started
the
walk
with
her
brother
Krushna
Abhishek,
she
was
later
seen
walking
alone
towards
her
groom
Dipak
who
appeared
to
be
in
awe
of
his
new
bride's
beauty.
On
the
other
hand,
Kashmera
Shah
was
seen
getting
emotional
as
she
watched
Arti
walk
down
the
aisle
on
her
big
day.
Dressed
in
a
stunning
white
outfit,
Kashmera
was
finding
it
hard
to
control
her
tears
watching
the
stunning
bride
on
her
big
day.
This
clearly
spoke
volumes
about
the
beautiful
bond
between
Kashmera
and
Arti.
Kashmera
Shah's
Emotional
Video
On
Arti
Singh's
Wedding:
Meanwhile,
talking
about
Arti
and
her
to
be
husband
Dipak,
Kashmera
told
Pinkvilla,
"It
is
an
extremely
happy
phase
for
us.
She's
like
the
baby
of
the
family,
and
it
is
so
beautiful
to
see
her
getting
into
the
beautiful
union
of
marriage.
Dipak
is
quite
romantic
and
respectful.
The
way
he
welcomed
Arti
in
the
Haldi
ceremony
was
overwhelming.
His
small
gestures,
like
even
choosing
a
song
for
her,
with
those
lyrics,
are
so
romantic,
and
that's
what
Arti
wanted
in
her
partner"
Interestingly,
Arti's
wedding
also
turned
out
to
be
a
family
reunion
for
Krushna
Abhishek
and
Govinda
as
the
bhanja
and
mama
resolved
their
6
year
long
feud.
In
fact,
Kashmera
even
admitted
to
touching
Govinda's
feet
during
the
wedding
as
she
welcomed
him.
"He
has
always
been
sweet.
He
even
blessed
both
my
children.
I
am
very
happy,
very
very
happy," she
told
Instant
Bollywood.
Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2024, 8:24 [IST]