Arti Singh-Dipak Chauhan Wedding | Krushna-Kashmera REACT To Govinda Attending Big Occasion: Humara Aisa…

Kashmera Shah Touches Govinda's Feet: The telly world witnessed one of the most happening shaadis lately as Arti Singh tied the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in a grand ceremony. It was an arranged marriage for the couple and the pre-wedding ceremonies have been grabbing the eyeballs lately. And as the big celebrations became the talk of the town, it was Govinda's reunion with Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah that stole the limelight.

To note, Govinda hasn't been on talking terms with Krushna and his family and there were speculations if he will attend Arti Singh's wedding. And while Govinda attended Arti Singh's wedding, this family reunion has been winning hearts. To note, the senior actor was seen posing for the paps as he made way for Arti's wedding celebrations.

Interestingly, Krushna is elated with Govinda becoming a part of this family function and wrote, "Mama aaye bohot khushi hui. Voh dil ki baat hai. Humara aisa emotional connect hai, so happy to see him. (I'm happy as uncle came. It's a heart-to-heart bond. We have that emotional connection)".

On the other hand, while Kashmera had stated about welcoming Govinda by touching his feet, the actress confirmed the same and told Instant Bollywood, "Obviously, it's not something that needs to be said. He has always been sweet. He even blessed both my children. I am very happy, very very happy".

Meanwhile, Arti Singh recently got candid about her honeymoon plans and stated that there are no plans as such for them as she has recently shifted her house. "I want to decorate my house, spend time there and then I will plan something," Arti told Etimes TV. She also asserted that she will not be taking any break post her wedding and is looking forward to working in a good project.