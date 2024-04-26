Arti Singh-Dipak Chauhan Wedding | Krushna-Kashmera REACT To Govinda Attending Big Occasion: Humara Aisa…

Kashmera
Shah
Touches
Govinda's
Feet:
The
telly
world
witnessed
one
of
the
most
happening
shaadis
lately
as
Arti
Singh
tied
the
knot
with
beau
Dipak
Chauhan
in
a
grand
ceremony.
It
was
an
arranged
marriage
for
the
couple
and
the
pre-wedding
ceremonies
have
been
grabbing
the
eyeballs
lately.
And
as
the
big
celebrations
became
the
talk
of
the
town,
it
was
Govinda's
reunion
with
Krushna
Abhishek
and
Kashmera
Shah
that
stole
the
limelight.
To
note,
Govinda
hasn't
been
on
talking
terms
with
Krushna
and
his
family
and
there
were
speculations
if
he
will
attend
Arti
Singh's
wedding.
And
while
Govinda
attended
Arti
Singh's
wedding,
this
family
reunion
has
been
winning
hearts.
To
note,
the
senior
actor
was
seen
posing
for
the
paps
as
he
made
way
for
Arti's
wedding
celebrations.
Interestingly,
Krushna
is
elated
with
Govinda
becoming
a
part
of
this
family
function
and
wrote,
"Mama
aaye
bohot
khushi
hui.
Voh
dil
ki
baat
hai.
Humara
aisa
emotional
connect
hai,
so
happy
to
see
him.
(I'm
happy
as
uncle
came.
It's
a
heart-to-heart
bond.
We
have
that
emotional
connection)".
On
the
other
hand,
while
Kashmera
had
stated
about
welcoming
Govinda
by
touching
his
feet,
the
actress
confirmed
the
same
and
told
Instant
Bollywood,
"Obviously,
it's
not
something
that
needs
to
be
said.
He
has
always
been
sweet.
He
even
blessed
both
my
children.
I
am
very
happy,
very
very
happy".
Meanwhile,
Arti
Singh
recently
got
candid
about
her
honeymoon
plans
and
stated
that
there
are
no
plans
as
such
for
them
as
she
has
recently
shifted
her
house.
"I
want
to
decorate
my
house,
spend
time
there
and
then
I
will
plan
something," Arti
told
Etimes
TV.
She
also
asserted
that
she
will
not
be
taking
any
break
post
her
wedding
and
is
looking
forward
to
working
in
a
good
project.
Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2024, 7:39 [IST]