Arti Singh-Dipak Chauhan Wedding: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta Steal Show With Their Stunning Looks

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta video: It's time to send congratulatory messages to Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan as they have got married. The two lovebirds tied the knot according to Hindu customs and traditions in the presence of their family members and close friends on Thursday (April 25).

ARTI SINGH IS NOW MARRIED, WHO IS HER HUSBAND DIPAK CHAUHAN?

Arti walked down the aisle in a grand ceremony

PRIYANKA CHAHAR CHOUDHARY-ANKIT GUPTA'S LOOK GOES VIRAL AT ARTI SINGH WEDDING

Several TV celebs including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala attended the wedding and extended their warm wishes to the newly married couple.

Priyanka and Ankit stole all the limelight with their stunning avatar in traditional attires at the wedding. While Priyanka Chahar Choudhary wore a sexy golden lehenga, Ankit Gupta complemented her in a whiter bandhgala. The two celebs walked hand-in-hand as they arrived for the wedding celebrations.

X