Arti Singh-Dipak Chauhan Wedding: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta Steal Show With Their Stunning Looks

It's
time
to
send
congratulatory
messages
to
Arti
Singh
and
Dipak
Chauhan
as
they
have
got
married.
The
two
lovebirds
tied
the
knot
according
to
Hindu
customs
and
traditions
in
the
presence
of
their
family
members
and
close
friends
on
Thursday
(April
25).
Arti
walked
down
the
aisle
in
a
grand
ceremony
Several
TV
celebs
including
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Ankit
Gupta,
Mahira
Sharma,
Paras
Chhabra,
Vishal
Aditya
Singh,
Shefali
Jariwala
attended
the
wedding
and
extended
their
warm
wishes
to
the
newly
married
couple.
Priyanka
and
Ankit
stole
all
the
limelight
with
their
stunning
avatar
in
traditional
attires
at
the
wedding.
While
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
wore
a
sexy
golden
lehenga,
Ankit
Gupta
complemented
her
in
a
whiter
bandhgala.
The
two
celebs
walked
hand-in-hand
as
they
arrived
for
the
wedding
celebrations.