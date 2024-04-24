Arti Singh’s Sangeet: Mahira Sharma Ignores Ex-Beau Paras Chhabraa Months After Their Break Up; WATCH

Arti Singh Ignores Paras Chhabraa: The telly world is in a celebratory mood these days and rightfully so. After all, television actress Arti Singh is all set to tie the knot this week. The diva, who bagged the eyeballs with her strong game in Bigg Boss 13, will be tying the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan on April 25 in Mumbai and pre-wedding festivities are going in a grand way. Interestingly, Arti and Dipak had a grand sangeet night lately in the city which was attended by several big shots from the television words.

Among these were ex-lovers Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabraa who also made an appearance at Arti's Sangeet ceremony. For the uninitiated, Mahira and Paras had found love in each other during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. However, the duo had parted ways last year after dating each other for years. In fact, they were even seen avoiding getting spotted together post the news of their break up.

However, their recent appearance at Arti's sangeet made heads turn. But it wasn't the usual meet up. Instead, both Mahira and Paras were seen giving each other a cold shoulder and ignored each other at the sangeet night. To note, Mahira slayed in her yellow salwar kameej while Paras made a statement in his black kurta pyjama. The two were seen avoiding each other at the red carpet as they posed for the paps.

For the uninitiated, Paras and Mahira's break up came to light after they unfollowed each other on social media. Talking about the same, Paras had told ETimes, "I don't know why Mahira unfollowed me or deleted our pictures from her social media account. I shifted to Mumbai on April 1 (2023) and Mahira shifted on March 15 (2023). Since then I have been pretty busy and unpacking my stuff and arranging things here. My mom too has come here to stay with me while Mahira is staying with her mom".

He further confirmed the break up and revealed the real reason behind them parting ways. Paras stated, "We have not been talking to each other after a fight over petty issues for more than a week. But aisi fights toh hamari hamesha hoti rahi hain, even when we were inside the Bigg Boss house. I never thought that it will lead to a breakup".