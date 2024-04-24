Arti Singh’s Sangeet: Mahira Sharma Ignores Ex-Beau Paras Chhabraa Months After Their Break Up; WATCH

Arti
Singh
Ignores
Paras
Chhabraa:
The
telly
world
is
in
a
celebratory
mood
these
days
and
rightfully
so.
After
all,
television
actress
Arti
Singh
is
all
set
to
tie
the
knot
this
week.
The
diva,
who
bagged
the
eyeballs
with
her
strong
game
in
Bigg
Boss
13,
will
be
tying
the
knot
with
beau
Dipak
Chauhan
on
April
25
in
Mumbai
and
pre-wedding
festivities
are
going
in
a
grand
way.
Interestingly,
Arti
and
Dipak
had
a
grand
sangeet
night
lately
in
the
city
which
was
attended
by
several
big
shots
from
the
television
words.
Among
these
were
ex-lovers
Mahira
Sharma
and
Paras
Chhabraa
who
also
made
an
appearance
at
Arti's
Sangeet
ceremony.
For
the
uninitiated,
Mahira
and
Paras
had
found
love
in
each
other
during
their
stint
in
Bigg
Boss
13.
However,
the
duo
had
parted
ways
last
year
after
dating
each
other
for
years.
In
fact,
they
were
even
seen
avoiding
getting
spotted
together
post
the
news
of
their
break
up.
However,
their
recent
appearance
at
Arti's
sangeet
made
heads
turn.
But
it
wasn't
the
usual
meet
up.
Instead,
both
Mahira
and
Paras
were
seen
giving
each
other
a
cold
shoulder
and
ignored
each
other
at
the
sangeet
night.
To
note,
Mahira
slayed
in
her
yellow
salwar
kameej
while
Paras
made
a
statement
in
his
black
kurta
pyjama.
The
two
were
seen
avoiding
each
other
at
the
red
carpet
as
they
posed
for
the
paps.
For
the
uninitiated,
Paras
and
Mahira's
break
up
came
to
light
after
they
unfollowed
each
other
on
social
media.
Talking
about
the
same,
Paras
had
told
ETimes,
"I
don't
know
why
Mahira
unfollowed
me
or
deleted
our
pictures
from
her
social
media
account.
I
shifted
to
Mumbai
on
April
1
(2023)
and
Mahira
shifted
on
March
15
(2023).
Since
then
I
have
been
pretty
busy
and
unpacking
my
stuff
and
arranging
things
here.
My
mom
too
has
come
here
to
stay
with
me
while
Mahira
is
staying
with
her
mom".
He
further
confirmed
the
break
up
and
revealed
the
real
reason
behind
them
parting
ways.
Paras
stated,
"We
have
not
been
talking
to
each
other
after
a
fight
over
petty
issues
for
more
than
a
week.
But
aisi
fights
toh
hamari
hamesha
hoti
rahi
hain,
even
when
we
were
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
I
never
thought
that
it
will
lead
to
a
breakup".
Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 16:04 [IST]