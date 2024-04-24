Arti Singh Sangeet: Krushna Abhishek & Kashmera Shah Lock Lips At Actress’ Pre-Wedding Festivities; WATCH

Krushna
Abhishek-Kashmera
Shah
Lip
Lock
Video:
Arti
Singh
is
all
over
the
headlines
today
and
rightfully
so.
After
all,
the
diva
is
all
set
to
walk
down
the
isle
tomorrow
and
the
pics
from
her
pre-wedding
festivities
are
going
viral
on
social
media.
To
note,
it
is
an
arranged
marriage
for
Arti
Singh
and
her
haldi
and
sangeet
ceremonies
were
a
starry
affair.
While
the
bride
to
be
was
seen
enjoying
the
ceremonies
to
the
fullest
with
beau
Dipak
Chauhan,
it
is
her
brother
Krushna
Abhishek
and
Kashmera
Shah
who
have
been
stealing
the
light.
From
making
heads
turn
with
their
style
sense
to
giving
sizzling
performances
during
the
ceremonies,
Kashmera
and
Krushna
have
clearly
emerged
as
the
life
of
the
festivities.
And
now,
the
couple
is
making
headlines
as
a
new
video
of
them
is
breaking
the
internet
from
Arti's
Sangeet
ceremony.
In
the
video,
Kashmera
looked
stunning
in
her
blingy
thigh
high
slit
outfit
with
a
matching
blouse
with
a
plunging
neckline
which
she
had
paired
with
a
high
pony.
On
the
other
hand,
Krushna
looked
dapper
in
his
black
outfit.
The
couple
was
posing
happily
for
the
paps
and
were
even
seen
locking
lips
at
the
red
carpet
for
the
fans.
To
note,
Arti
and
Dipak's
sangeet
was
a
starry
affair
and
was
attended
by
several
celebs
from
the
telly
industry
including
Vishal
Aditya
Singh,
Paras
Chhabraa,
Mahira
Sharma,
Kishwer
Merchant,
Karan
Singh
Grover
etc.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
Arti
and
her
to
be
husband
Dipak,
Kashmera
told
Pinkvilla,
"It
is
an
extremely
happy
phase
for
us.
She's
like
the
baby
of
the
family,
and
it
is
so
beautiful
to
see
her
getting
into
the
beautiful
union
of
marriage.
Dipak
is
quite
romantic
and
respectful.
The
way
he
welcomed
Arti
in
the
Haldi
ceremony
was
overwhelming.
His
small
gestures,
like
even
choosing
a
song
for
her,
with
those
lyrics,
are
so
romantic,
and
that's
what
Arti
wanted
in
her
partner"
Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 17:55 [IST]