Arti Singh Wedding: Did You Know Kashmera Shah Wanted Actress To Marry Sidharth Shukla? Here’s What Happened

Arti Singh Wedding: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh is all over the headlines these days and rightfully so. After all, the actress is all set to tie the knot this month and she can't keep calm about it. For the uninitiated, it is an arranged marriage for Arti who got engaged with beau Dipak Chauhan. And now, the couple is set to tie the knot on April 25.

The wedding preparations are going in full swing and it is reported that Govinda as also expected to grace the wedding. As the countdown for Arti's big day has begun, did you know her sister in law Kashmera Shah wanted her to get married to Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla? Yes! This happened during Bigg Boss 13 when Kashmera Shah had entered the show to support Arti Singh during the family week.

During the show, Kashmera told Arti how Sidharth has been a great friend and if she needs a perfect husband then the Balika Vadhu actor has always chosen her over Shehnaaz Gill. This isn't all. Kashemera also stated that she feels that Sidharth and Arti are in love but are unaware of their feelings. However, Arti dismissed the suggestions.

Reacting to the same, Arti stated, "Seriously, no. Ladka accha hai, friend hai but humara temperament match nahi karta (He is a good guy but our temperaments do not match)". Later, there were reports about Sidharth dating Shehnaaz Gill until he passed away in September 2021.

Meanwhile, talking about her relationship with Dipak, she opened up about what she loves the most about her man and told Times Now, "What I like about him is how he never gives up on people and his relationships. He tries his best to make it work. I have seen it not just with me but with a lot of other people. The amount of patience he has, I have seen that before ever in anybody. I am a restless person and he always calms me down".