Arti Singh Wedding: Did You Know Kashmera Shah Wanted Actress To Marry Sidharth Shukla? Here’s What Happened

Arti
Singh
Wedding:
Bigg
Boss
13
contestant
Arti
Singh
is
all
over
the
headlines
these
days
and
rightfully
so.
After
all,
the
actress
is
all
set
to
tie
the
knot
this
month
and
she
can't
keep
calm
about
it.
For
the
uninitiated,
it
is
an
arranged
marriage
for
Arti
who
got
engaged
with
beau
Dipak
Chauhan.
And
now,
the
couple
is
set
to
tie
the
knot
on
April
25.
The
wedding
preparations
are
going
in
full
swing
and
it
is
reported
that
Govinda
as
also
expected
to
grace
the
wedding.
As
the
countdown
for
Arti's
big
day
has
begun,
did
you
know
her
sister
in
law
Kashmera
Shah
wanted
her
to
get
married
to
Bigg
Boss
13
winner
Sidharth
Shukla?
Yes!
This
happened
during
Bigg
Boss
13
when
Kashmera
Shah
had
entered
the
show
to
support
Arti
Singh
during
the
family
week.
During
the
show,
Kashmera
told
Arti
how
Sidharth
has
been
a
great
friend
and
if
she
needs
a
perfect
husband
then
the
Balika
Vadhu
actor
has
always
chosen
her
over
Shehnaaz
Gill.
This
isn't
all.
Kashemera
also
stated
that
she
feels
that
Sidharth
and
Arti
are
in
love
but
are
unaware
of
their
feelings.
However,
Arti
dismissed
the
suggestions.
Reacting
to
the
same,
Arti
stated,
"Seriously,
no.
Ladka
accha
hai,
friend
hai
but
humara
temperament
match
nahi
karta
(He
is
a
good
guy
but
our
temperaments
do
not
match)".
Later,
there
were
reports
about
Sidharth
dating
Shehnaaz
Gill
until
he
passed
away
in
September
2021.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
her
relationship
with
Dipak,
she
opened
up
about
what
she
loves
the
most
about
her
man
and
told
Times
Now,
"What
I
like
about
him
is
how
he
never
gives
up
on
people
and
his
relationships.
He
tries
his
best
to
make
it
work.
I
have
seen
it
not
just
with
me
but
with
a
lot
of
other
people.
The
amount
of
patience
he
has,
I
have
seen
that
before
ever
in
anybody.
I
am
a
restless
person
and
he
always
calms
me
down".
