Arti Singh Wedding: Govinda Ends Feud With Krushna Abhishek, Reunites After 6 Years. Wife Sunita Ahuja Skips

Arti Singh wedding: The moment we all waited with bated breath finally made us emotional. Mama Govinda made a grand entry at his niece Arti Singh's wedding celebrations, ending his six-year feud with Krushna Abhishek. It was a heartwarming moment as Chi Chi mama entered the venue, greeting the paparazzi and happily posing for them before giving his blessings to the newly weds.

GOVINDA ATTENDS ARTI SINGH WEDDING, ENDS FEUD WITH KRUSHNA ABHISHEK

Fans were wondering if Govinda would attend Arti Singh's wedding as he skipped her haldi, sangeet and mehendi functions in Mumbai. As the Bollywood star was not talking with his nephew Krushna Abhishek, the netizens were not sure if he would grace the wedding functions.

Bringing cheer to everyone's face, Govinda arrived at the wedding venue, dressed up in traditional attire. The Hero No.1 actor is Arti Singh's mama (maternal uncle) and hence, he had added responsibility of taking care of the guests. He was all smile as he posed for the camera. He even greeted Hindustani Bhau, asking him to eat the delicacies that were being served to the guests.

GOVINDA'S WIFE SUNITA AHUJA SKIPS ARTI SINGH WEDDING

While Govinda's presence made the fans beam with joy, his wife Sunita Ahuja didn't attend the celebrations. Sunita gave the wedding a miss, making the fans wonder if she has forgiven Krushna and his wife Kashmera Shah for their comments or not.