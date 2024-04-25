Arti Singh Wedding: Govinda Ends Feud With Krushna Abhishek, Reunites After 6 Years. Wife Sunita Ahuja Skips

Arti
Singh
wedding:
The
moment
we
all
waited
with
bated
breath
finally
made
us
emotional.
Mama
Govinda
made
a
grand
entry
at
his
niece
Arti
Singh's
wedding
celebrations,
ending
his
six-year
feud
with
Krushna
Abhishek.
It
was
a
heartwarming
moment
as
Chi
Chi
mama
entered
the
venue,
greeting
the
paparazzi
and
happily
posing
for
them
before
giving
his
blessings
to
the
newly
weds.
GOVINDA
ATTENDS
ARTI
SINGH
WEDDING,
ENDS
FEUD
WITH
KRUSHNA
ABHISHEK
Fans
were
wondering
if
Govinda
would
attend
Arti
Singh's
wedding
as
he
skipped
her
haldi,
sangeet
and
mehendi
functions
in
Mumbai.
As
the
Bollywood
star
was
not
talking
with
his
nephew
Krushna
Abhishek,
the
netizens
were
not
sure
if
he
would
grace
the
wedding
functions.
Bringing
cheer
to
everyone's
face,
Govinda
arrived
at
the
wedding
venue,
dressed
up
in
traditional
attire.
The
Hero
No.1
actor
is
Arti
Singh's
mama
(maternal
uncle)
and
hence,
he
had
added
responsibility
of
taking
care
of
the
guests.
He
was
all
smile
as
he
posed
for
the
camera.
He
even
greeted
Hindustani
Bhau,
asking
him
to
eat
the
delicacies
that
were
being
served
to
the
guests.
GOVINDA'S
WIFE
SUNITA
AHUJA
SKIPS
ARTI
SINGH
WEDDING
While
Govinda's
presence
made
the
fans
beam
with
joy,
his
wife
Sunita
Ahuja
didn't
attend
the
celebrations.
Sunita
gave
the
wedding
a
miss,
making
the
fans
wonder
if
she
has
forgiven
Krushna
and
his
wife
Kashmera
Shah
for
their
comments
or
not.