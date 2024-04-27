Arti Singh Wedding: Krushna's Wife Kashmera Shah Ends Feud With Govinda, Touches His Feet But He Doesn't...

Arti
Singh
wedding:
Bollywood
star
Govinda
graced
the
wedding
celebrations
of
his
niece
Arti
Singh,
marking
an
end
of
his
eight-year
long
feud
with
Krushna
Abhishek
and
his
family.
Chi
Chi
Mama
arrived
in
style
at
the
wedding
venue,
happily
posing
for
the
paparazzi.
He
greeted
the
guests
and
extended
his
warm
wishes
to
the
newly
married
couple.
Govinda's
sweet
gesture
made
headlines
as
he
blessed
Arti
and
her
husband
Dipak
Chauhan,
expressing
his
happiness
while
interacting
with
the
shutterbugs.
Arti
Singh
tied
the
knot
with
Dipak
Chauhan
in
a
grand
wedding
on
Thursday
(April
25).
Several
celebs
including
Kapil
Sharma,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Ankit
Gupta,
Devoleena
Bhattacharjee,
Shefali
Jariwala,
Mahira
Sharma,
Vishal
Aditya
Singh
attended
the
wedding
celebrations
in
Mumbai.
While
telly
stars
made
waves
with
their
sartorial
choices,
it
was
Govinda's
unexpected
appearance
that
became
the
talk
of
the
town.
The
Hero
No.1
actor
arrived
at
the
wedding
celebrations,
dressed
in
a
black
outfit
and
smile
while
posing
for
the
photographers.
Krushna
Abhishek's
wife
Kashmera
Shah
greeted
his
uncle
and
touched
the
actor's
feet
as
a
mark
of
respect.