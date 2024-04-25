Arti Singh Wedding: Krushna Abhishek Gives Dipak Tips For Happy Married Life In Govinda Style; WATCH

Krushna
Abhishek
Special
Advice
To
Dipak
Chauhan:
Arti
Singh
is
all
over
the
headline
today
and
rightfully
so.
After
all,
the
former
Bigg
Boss
13
contestant
is
tying
the
knot
today
with
her
fiance
Dipak
Chauhan.
The
couple
announced
their
wedding
early
this
year
and
their
pre-wedding
festivities
have
been
going
on
in
full
swing
in
Mumbai.
In
fact,
several
pics
and
videos
have
been
doing
the
rounds
on
social
media
giving
a
glimpse
of
their
happy
moments.
Amid
this,
a
new
video
has
been
breaking
the
internet
these
days
wherein
Krushna
Abhishek
was
seen
giving
his
brother
in
law
Dipak
some
in
shmera
ke
saath
aaj
bhi
zinda
hu" following
which
Krushna
was
seen
grooving
to
Govinda's
song
Joru
Ka
Ghulam
along
with
enacting
to
sweep
the
floor
and
doing
household
chores.
This
left
Arti
and
Dipak
in
splits
and
as
the
bride
to
be
enjoyed
Krushna's
performance
to
the
fullest.
Meanwhile,
as
there
are
speculations
about
Govinda
attending
Arti
Singh's
wedding.
In
fact,
Arti
Singh,
in
one
of
her
interviews
stated
that
Govinda
is
elated
about
her
wedding,
she
was
also
hopeful
about
the
senior
actor
attending
and
blessing
her
at
her
wedding.
On
the
other
hand,
Kashmera
Shah
spoke
about
the
same
and
told
Pinkvilla,
"Well,
we
are
looking
forward
to
welcoming
him
at
the
wedding.
We
will
very
respectfully
do
so.
As
the
tradition
goes,
I
will
touch
his
feet.
After
all,
he
is
at
my
father-in-law's
place
and
I
would
pay
him
my
respects.
He
might
have
a
problem
with
Krushna
and
me
but
Arti
has
nothing
to
do
with
the
same
and
thus
we
feel,
he
would
attend
her
wedding".
Meanwhile,
Arti
recently
got
candid
about
her
honeymoon
plans
and
stated
that
there
are
no
plans
as
such
for
the
them
as
she
has
recently
shifted
her
house.
"I
want
to
decorate
my
house,
spend
time
there
and
then
I
will
plan
something," Arti
told
Etimes
TV.
She
also
asserted
that
she
will
not
be
taking
any
break
post
her
wedding
and
is
looking
forward
to
working
in
a
good
project.
Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 17:22 [IST]