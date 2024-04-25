Arti Singh Wedding: Krushna Abhishek Gives Dipak Tips For Happy Married Life In Govinda Style; WATCH

Krushna Abhishek Special Advice To Dipak Chauhan: Arti Singh is all over the headline today and rightfully so. After all, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant is tying the knot today with her fiance Dipak Chauhan. The couple announced their wedding early this year and their pre-wedding festivities have been going on in full swing in Mumbai. In fact, several pics and videos have been doing the rounds on social media giving a glimpse of their happy moments.

Amid this, a new video has been breaking the internet these days wherein Krushna Abhishek was seen giving his brother in law Dipak some in shmera ke saath aaj bhi zinda hu" following which Krushna was seen grooving to Govinda's song Joru Ka Ghulam along with enacting to sweep the floor and doing household chores. This left Arti and Dipak in splits and as the bride to be enjoyed Krushna's performance to the fullest.

Meanwhile, as there are speculations about Govinda attending Arti Singh's wedding. In fact, Arti Singh, in one of her interviews stated that Govinda is elated about her wedding, she was also hopeful about the senior actor attending and blessing her at her wedding.

On the other hand, Kashmera Shah spoke about the same and told Pinkvilla, "Well, we are looking forward to welcoming him at the wedding. We will very respectfully do so. As the tradition goes, I will touch his feet. After all, he is at my father-in-law's place and I would pay him my respects. He might have a problem with Krushna and me but Arti has nothing to do with the same and thus we feel, he would attend her wedding".

Meanwhile, Arti recently got candid about her honeymoon plans and stated that there are no plans as such for the them as she has recently shifted her house. "I want to decorate my house, spend time there and then I will plan something," Arti told Etimes TV. She also asserted that she will not be taking any break post her wedding and is looking forward to working in a good project.