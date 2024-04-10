Atal Show: Neha Joshi, Ashutosh Kulkarni Visit Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Before Ram Navami 2024- VIRAL PICS
Ayodhya's Ram Navami celebrations, coinciding with the Ram Mandir opening, saw 'Atal' lead actors Neha Joshi and Ashutosh Kulkarni visit, marking a spiritual journey that deepened their connection to their roles.
Ram
Navami,
a
key
festival
honoring
Lord
Rama's
birth,
sees
its
most
grand
observance
in
Ayodhya,
Uttar
Pradesh,
the
deity's
birthplace.
This
year,
Ayodhya's
celebrations
are
especially
significant,
coinciding
with
the
inauguration
of
the
majestic
Ram
Mandir,
a
site
of
faith,
devotion,
and
architectural
beauty.
In
this
vibrant
context,
&TV's
"Atal" lead
actors,
Neha
Joshi
and
Ashutosh
Kulkarni,
portraying
Krishna
Devi
Vajpayee
and
Krishan
Bihari
Vajpayee,
respectively,
embarked
on
their
inaugural
visit
to
Ayodhya.
Their
journey
was
not
only
a
spiritual
expedition
but
also
an
opportunity
to
immerse
themselves
in
the
city's
festive
atmosphere
ahead
of
Ram
Navami.
Neha
Joshi
shared
her
emotional
visit,
stating,
"Visiting
Ram
Mandir
was
a
dream
realized.
The
moment
I
saw
Ram
Lalla's
divine
idol,
I
was
moved
to
tears,
overwhelmed
by
a
profound
sense
of
peace.
It
felt
surreal.
Offering
prayers
at
this
holy
site,
I
wished
for
our
show's
success
and
the
well-being
of
my
loved
ones.
The
chants
of
'Jai
Shri
Ram’
and
the
warmth
from
devotees
who
recognized
us
from
our
show
added
to
this
unforgettable
experience."
Ashutosh
Kulkarni
also
recounted
his
awe-inspiring
experience,
"Visiting
Ram
Mandir
during
the
Ram
Navami
celebrations
was
an
exceptional
experience.
The
grandeur
of
the
temple
and
the
spiritual
ambiance
created
by
the
echoing
chants
of
'Jai
Shri
Ram' deeply
touched
me.
Witnessing
the
divine
idol
of
Ram
Lalla
left
me
in
awe,
and
participating
in
the
chants
with
other
devotees
was
a
moment
of
spiritual
connection
I'll
always
cherish."
Both
actors'
visit
to
Ayodhya
allowed
them
to
connect
with
their
characters
on
a
deeper
level,
enriching
their
portrayal
in
&TV's
"Atal".
Their
experiences
reflect
the
profound
impact
that
spiritual
journeys
can
have,
fostering
a
sense
of
devotion
and
humility.
Neha
Joshi
and
Ashutosh
Kulkarni
starrer
"Atal" airs
every
Monday
to
Friday
at
8:00
pm
on
&TV.