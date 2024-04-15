Mouni Roy To Aamir Ali: 5 TV Celebs Who've Also Made A Mark In Films & OTT With Their Performances

Transitioning from television to the big screen is no small feat, but these talented actors have successfully made the leap, captivating audiences with their performances. Here's a glimpse into their journey and exciting new projects:

Ayushmann Khurrana: Starting his career as a television host, Ayushmann gained fame with the reality show "MTV Roadies." He later showcased his acting skills in shows like "Dharamkshetra" and "Yeh Hai Aashiqui" before making his Bollywood debut. His recent film "Dream girl 2" further solidified his position as a versatile actor.

Ankita Lokhande: Best known for her role as Archana in the popular TV serial "Pavitra Rishta," Ankita charmed audiences with her talent on the small screen. Her appearance on the reality show "Bigg Boss" marked her transition to the big screen, signaling a promising new phase in her career.

Aamir Ali: Aamir rose to fame with the acclaimed Sooraj Barjatya Tv show "Woh Rehne Wali Mehlo Ki". Fans also witnessed his nuanced performance in hit series FIR. After establishing himself as a versatile actor in the television industry, he ventured into Bollywood with 'I hate Luv Stories' and is now making his mark on OTT platforms. Fans are eagerly anticipating his upcoming role in Hansal Mehta's web show "Lootere," as he showcases his talent and continues to win hearts.

Ronit Roy: With iconic roles in TV serials like "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" and "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi," Ronit Roy became a household name. He made a smooth transition to the big screen, impressing audiences with his acting chops recently seen in "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan."

Mouni Roy: Starting her career with the popular TV show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi," Mouni gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Sati in "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev." Transitioning to Bollywood, she was last seen in "Brahmastra" and has several exciting projects lined up, showcasing her versatility as an actor.