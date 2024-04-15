Mouni Roy To Aamir Ali: 5 TV Celebs Who've Also Made A Mark In Films & OTT With Their Performances

Transitioning
from
television
to
the
big
screen
is
no
small
feat,
but
these
talented
actors
have
successfully
made
the
leap,
captivating
audiences
with
their
performances.
Here's
a
glimpse
into
their
journey
and
exciting
new
projects:
Ayushmann
Khurrana:
Starting
his
career
as
a
television
host,
Ayushmann
gained
fame
with
the
reality
show
"MTV
Roadies." He
later
showcased
his
acting
skills
in
shows
like
"Dharamkshetra"
and
"Yeh
Hai
Aashiqui"
before
making
his
Bollywood
debut.
His
recent
film
"Dream
girl
2"
further
solidified
his
position
as
a
versatile
actor.
Ankita
Lokhande:
Best
known
for
her
role
as
Archana
in
the
popular
TV
serial
"Pavitra
Rishta," Ankita
charmed
audiences
with
her
talent
on
the
small
screen.
Her
appearance
on
the
reality
show
"Bigg
Boss"
marked
her
transition
to
the
big
screen,
signaling
a
promising
new
phase
in
her
career.
Aamir
Ali:
Aamir
rose
to
fame
with
the
acclaimed
Sooraj
Barjatya
Tv
show
"Woh
Rehne
Wali
Mehlo
Ki".
Fans
also
witnessed
his
nuanced
performance
in
hit
series
FIR.
After
establishing
himself
as
a
versatile
actor
in
the
television
industry,
he
ventured
into
Bollywood
with
'I
hate
Luv
Stories'
and
is
now
making
his
mark
on
OTT
platforms.
Fans
are
eagerly
anticipating
his
upcoming
role
in
Hansal
Mehta's
web
show
"Lootere," as
he
showcases
his
talent
and
continues
to
win
hearts.
Ronit
Roy:
With
iconic
roles
in
TV
serials
like
"Kasautii
Zindagii
Kay"
and
"Kyunki
Saas
Bhi
Kabhi
Bahu
Thi,"
Ronit
Roy
became
a
household
name.
He
made
a
smooth
transition
to
the
big
screen,
impressing
audiences
with
his
acting
chops
recently
seen
in
"Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan."
Mouni
Roy:
Starting
her
career
with
the
popular
TV
show
"Kyunki
Saas
Bhi
Kabhi
Bahu
Thi," Mouni
gained
widespread
recognition
for
her
portrayal
of
Sati
in
"Devon
Ke
Dev...Mahadev."
Transitioning
to
Bollywood,
she
was
last
seen
in
"Brahmastra"
and
has
several
exciting
projects
lined
up,
showcasing
her
versatility
as
an
actor.