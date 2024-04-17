English Edition
Baalveer Returns OTT Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch Baalveer 4 On SonyLIV? Watch Trailer

Baalveer 4 OTT Release Date: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as Baalveer is all set to return with a bang. Unlike the previous seasons, the upcoming edition will beam on streaming platform. Yes, you read that right!

Viewers should get ready for a mind-boggling comeback as India's beloved superhero Baalveer will return in a new avatar. Guess what? Baalveer Returns will beam exclusively on Sony LIV. Wondering when will the show launch?

The fans won't have to wait much as Baalveer Returns will start beaming from May 6 on SonyLIV.

