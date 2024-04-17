Baalveer Returns OTT Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch Baalveer 4 On SonyLIV? Watch Trailer

Baalveer
4
OTT
Release
Date:
Ladies
and
gentlemen,
boys
and
girls,
tighten
up
your
seat
belts
as
Baalveer
is
all
set
to
return
with
a
bang.
Unlike
the
previous
seasons,
the
upcoming
edition
will
beam
on
streaming
platform.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Viewers
should
get
ready
for
a
mind-boggling
comeback
as
India's
beloved
superhero
Baalveer
will
return
in
a
new
avatar.
Guess
what?
Baalveer
Returns
will
beam
exclusively
on
Sony
LIV.
Wondering
when
will
the
show
launch?
The
fans
won't
have
to
wait
much
as
Baalveer
Returns
will
start
beaming
from
May
6
on
SonyLIV.