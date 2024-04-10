Badall Pe Paon Hai Promo, Cast: Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta Set For New Milestone With New Show

Baadal
Pe
Paon
Hai
Update:
Power
Couple
Ravi
Dubey
and
Sargun
Mehta
are
known
to
deliver
exceptional
and
quality
content
to
the
audience
across
different
entertainment
platforms.
The
couple
is
also
known
for
their
successful
production
ventures
and
impactful
acting.
RAVI-SARGUN
NEW
SHOW
BADALL
PE
PAON
HAIN
PROMO
OUT
They
have
previously
produced
a
hit
show
like
Udaariyaan,
which
achieved
a
milestone
of
1000
episodes,
the
iconic
song
Ve
Haaniyaan,
and
the
recently-released
Punjabi
film
Jatt
Nuu
Chudail
Takri.
Now,
Ravi
Dubey
and
Sargun
Mehta
have
added
one
more
feather
to
their
cap
with
their
new
produced
venture
titled
Badall
Pe
Paon
Hai
on
Sony
TV,
starring
Amandeep
Sidhu.
The
upcoming
show's
first
promo
is
finally
out
and
both
the
producers
have
the
intriguing
glimpse
on
the
official
social
media
handles,
which
is
being
appreciated
by
the
viewers.
Watch
their
posts
below:
Having
transitioned
from
television
fame
to
becoming
prominent
figures
on
the
big
screen,
the
dynamic
duo
of
Ravi
Dubey
&
Sargun
Mehta
has
truly
traversed
a
remarkable
journey
in
the
entertainment
realm.
They
have
solidified
their
position
as
one
of
the
most
influential
creative
forces
in
today's
entertainment
landscape.
They
work
magic
and
have
a
dynamic
impact
across
all
entertainment
mediums,
including
movies
and
music.
Under
the
label
Dreamiyata
Music,
they
created
a
stir
with
their
album
Ve
Haaniyaan,
and
their
production
ventures
Udaariyaan
and
Junooniyatt.
Now
with
their
new
venture,
Badal
Pe
Paon
Hai,
the
power
couple
is
again
all
set
to
entertain
the
hearts
of
the
audience
and
create
new
milestones
with
an
interesting
and
inspiring
story.
As
the
promo
is
here,
it
indeed
raises
the
excitement
to
witness
Badal
Pe
Paon
Hai
hit
the
television
screens.
Furthermore,
Ravi
Dubey
&
Sargun
Mehta
are
basking
in
the
success
of
their
Punjabi
production
titled
Jatt
Nuu
Chudail
Takri,
featuring
Gippy
Grewal
and
Sargun
in
the
lead
roles.