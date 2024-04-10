Badall Pe Paon Hai Promo, Cast: Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta Set For New Milestone With New Show

Baadal Pe Paon Hai Update: Power Couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are known to deliver exceptional and quality content to the audience across different entertainment platforms. The couple is also known for their successful production ventures and impactful acting.

RAVI-SARGUN NEW SHOW BADALL PE PAON HAIN PROMO OUT

They have previously produced a hit show like Udaariyaan, which achieved a milestone of 1000 episodes, the iconic song Ve Haaniyaan, and the recently-released Punjabi film Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri. Now, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have added one more feather to their cap with their new produced venture titled Badall Pe Paon Hai on Sony TV, starring Amandeep Sidhu.

The upcoming show's first promo is finally out and both the producers have the intriguing glimpse on the official social media handles, which is being appreciated by the viewers. Watch their posts below:

Having transitioned from television fame to becoming prominent figures on the big screen, the dynamic duo of Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta has truly traversed a remarkable journey in the entertainment realm. They have solidified their position as one of the most influential creative forces in today's entertainment landscape.

They work magic and have a dynamic impact across all entertainment mediums, including movies and music. Under the label Dreamiyata Music, they created a stir with their album Ve Haaniyaan, and their production ventures Udaariyaan and Junooniyatt.

Now with their new venture, Badal Pe Paon Hai, the power couple is again all set to entertain the hearts of the audience and create new milestones with an interesting and inspiring story. As the promo is here, it indeed raises the excitement to witness Badal Pe Paon Hai hit the television screens.

Furthermore, Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta are basking in the success of their Punjabi production titled Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri, featuring Gippy Grewal and Sargun in the lead roles.