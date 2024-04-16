Bade Achhe 2's Pranav Misshra's Amazing Transition From The Kerala Story To Swaraj: Anti-Hero To Unsung Hero

Pranav Misshra caught the eye of the audience with his role in the hit TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actor gave another impressive performance, on the big screen this time, as he made his Bollywood Blockbuster Debut with "The Kerala Story"

last year, portraying the anti-hero showcasing his brilliant acting prowess. He also showed a completely opposite side as he played an unsung hero in the Doordarshan series Swaraaj. What makes it interesting is that the actor shot for his anti hero as well as the hero role simultaneously

Post wrapping up Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Pranav started shooting for The Kerala Story at the same time which happen to become a 300 crore blockbuster, he also shot for Swaraj, potraying the unsung hero Azimullah Khan. "Both the projects were shot simultaneously. It was like shooting for two diametrically opposite roles," he says.

Swaraaj is a Doordarshan show that shed light on India's lesser known freedom fighters. Pranav played the role of Azimullah Khan, who started the 1857 revolt and was the one who started India's first printing press under the rule of the British titled Payam-e-Aazadi. He also printed Vande Mataram. Sharing his prep for the role, the actor informs, "I took reference material from the internet for my character and also learnt French so that I could recite dialogues."

In September last year, the show was made available to stream on Prime Video. Pranav says, "Thankfully, the government of India saw potential in the series. Fortunately, this was my second project after The Kerala story, and was announced by our honourable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi."