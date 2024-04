TRP of Hindi serials: The wait is finally over. The BARC TRP ratings for week 12 of 2024 have been finally released. The ratings were unveiled on Monday (April 1), five days late due to the Holi 2024 holiday. This week has witnessed quite a few changes in the ranking of your favourite TV shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, Doree and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.