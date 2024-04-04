TRP Report Week 13: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai DROP After IPL, Mangal Lakshmi In Top 10 Shows List

TRP
of
Hindi
serials:
The
BARC
TRP
ratings
for
week
13
of
2024
have
been
released
on
Thursday
(April
4).
This
week
has
witnessed
quite
a
few
changes
in
terms
of
ranking
and
ratings
of
your
TV
shows
like
Anupamaa,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin,
Mangal
Lakshmi
and
Shrimad
Ramayan.
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
start
the
reading
session
to
know
which
shows
performed
well
in
week
13.
Which
show
topped
the
TRP
charts?
Find
out.
CHANNEL
WAR
Star
Plus
is
still
your
number-one
Hindi
channel
in
India.
The
leading
GEC
has
the
maximum
number
of
shows
in
the
list
of
top-rated
shows.
Daily
soaps
like
Anupamaa,
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin,
Jhanak,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
Pandya
Store,
Imlie,
Udne
Ki
Aasha
secured
spots
in
the
list.
Teri
Meri
Dooriyaann
couldn't
find
a
spot
in
the
list
of
top
ten
serials.
Colors
channel
also
witnessed
a
drop
in
viewership
but
two
of
its
shows
entered
the
list
of
top
ten
dramas.
Shiv
Shakti-Tap
Tyaag
Tandav
and
Mangal
Lakshmi
performed
decently
in
the
current
week.
Sony
SAB's
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
featured
in
the
list
but
none
of
the
shows
from
Zee
TV
and
Sony
TV
could
garner
enough
ratings
to
find
a
spot
in
top
Hindi
serials
list.
ANUPAMAA
IS
NUMBER
ONE,
CHECK
OUT
TRP
OF
MANGAL
LAKSHMI
AND
SHRIMAD
RAMAYAN
Anupamaa
secured
a
TVR
of
2.4
while
Deepika
Singh
starrer
Mangal
Lakshmi
claimed
a
TVR
of
1.4
and
became
the
slot
leader
at
9pm
along
with
Udne
Ki
Aasha.
Shrimad
Ramayan
also
witnessed
a
massive
fall
in
viewership
as
the
numbers
fell
to
0.6
TVR.
TRP
OF
HINDI
SHOWS,
CHECK
OUT
TOP
TEN
SHOWS
LIST
Anupamaa
has
topped
the
charts
once
again
but
Rupali
Ganguly
and
Gaurav
Khanna
starrer
saw
a
big
drop
in
ratings
due
to
IPL
2024.
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
bagged
the
number
two
spot
with
a
rating
of
2.1.
Jhanal
claimed
the
third
spot
with
a
TVR
of
2.1
while
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
fell
to
1.9.
Pandya
Store
and
Shiv
Shakti
had
similar
ratings,
Mangal
Lakshmi
took
the
ninth
position,
pushing
Udne
Ki
Aasha
to
the
tenth
spot.
Dance
Deewane
4
fetched
a
rating
of
1.2
while
Super
Star
Singer
3
got
a
TVR
of
0.9.
