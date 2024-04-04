TRP Report Week 13: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai DROP After IPL, Mangal Lakshmi In Top 10 Shows List

TRP of Hindi serials: The BARC TRP ratings for week 13 of 2024 have been released on Thursday (April 4). This week has witnessed quite a few changes in terms of ranking and ratings of your TV shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Mangal Lakshmi and Shrimad Ramayan.

Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session to know which shows performed well in week 13. Which show topped the TRP charts? Find out.

CHANNEL WAR

Star Plus is still your number-one Hindi channel in India. The leading GEC has the maximum number of shows in the list of top-rated shows. Daily soaps like Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Jhanak, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pandya Store, Imlie, Udne Ki Aasha secured spots in the list. Teri Meri Dooriyaann couldn't find a spot in the list of top ten serials.

Colors channel also witnessed a drop in viewership but two of its shows entered the list of top ten dramas. Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyaag Tandav and Mangal Lakshmi performed decently in the current week.

Sony SAB's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah featured in the list but none of the shows from Zee TV and Sony TV could garner enough ratings to find a spot in top Hindi serials list.

ANUPAMAA IS NUMBER ONE, CHECK OUT TRP OF MANGAL LAKSHMI AND SHRIMAD RAMAYAN

Anupamaa secured a TVR of 2.4 while Deepika Singh starrer Mangal Lakshmi claimed a TVR of 1.4 and became the slot leader at 9pm along with Udne Ki Aasha.

Shrimad Ramayan also witnessed a massive fall in viewership as the numbers fell to 0.6 TVR.

TRP OF HINDI SHOWS, CHECK OUT TOP TEN SHOWS LIST

Anupamaa has topped the charts once again but Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer saw a big drop in ratings due to IPL 2024. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin bagged the number two spot with a rating of 2.1. Jhanal claimed the third spot with a TVR of 2.1 while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fell to 1.9. Pandya Store and Shiv Shakti had similar ratings, Mangal Lakshmi took the ninth position, pushing Udne Ki Aasha to the tenth spot.

Dance Deewane 4 fetched a rating of 1.2 while Super Star Singer 3 got a TVR of 0.9.

