TRP REPORT Week 14: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Or Ghum Hai- Which Show Topped Charts

TRP of Hindi serials: The BARC TRP ratings for week 14 will be released a day late on Friday (April 12). The TRP ratings of Hindi shows were unveiled late on account of Eid 2024 holiday. Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, Shiv Shakti have witnessed a drop in numbers due to competition from Indian Premiere League 2024.

IPL 2024 AFFECTS HINDI TV SERIALS LIKE ANUPAMAA

IPL 2024 has impacted the viewership of several Hindi shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Parineetii, Pandya Store, Udaariyaan. The cricket league has been grabbing eyeballs ever since it was launched.

The channels are experimenting with new concepts and twists to keep the viewers engaged. Interestingly, Colors channel is launching two new shows amid the IPL 2024. Lakshmi Narayan and Krishna Mohini will hit the airwaves later this month.

CHANNEL WAR

Star Plus continues to be the number one channel in the Hindi-speaking markets. Shows like Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fetched amazing ratings for the channel. Udne Ki Aasha, Jhanak also earned brownie points from the audience.

Colors TV is the number two channel while Sony SAB's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is driving the viewership for the Sony Network channel.

No shows from ZEE TV and Sony Entertainment Television featured in the list of top ten Hindi shows.

MANGAL LAKSHMI TO BE SLOT LEADER?

Last week, Mangal Lakshmi shared the slot leadership at 9pm with Udne Ki Aasha. Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw starter emerged as a fan favourite, generating a decent response.

Both Udne Ki Asha and Mangal Lakshmi fetched a TVR of 1.4 at 9pm slot.

ANUPAMAA LEADS TOP 10 HINDI SHOWS LIST. CHECK OUT RATINGS

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starter Anupamaa continued to rock and roll despite competition from IPL 2024. The daily soap performed well even though it lost viewership at the 10pm slot. Jhanak, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also secured spots in the list of top ten Hindi serials.

Keep watching this space for more updates.