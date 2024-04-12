TRP REPORT Week 14: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Or Ghum Hai- Which Show Topped Charts

TRP
of
Hindi
serials:
The
BARC
TRP
ratings
for
week
14
will
be
released
a
day
late
on
Friday
(April
12).
The
TRP
ratings
of
Hindi
shows
were
unveiled
late
on
account
of
Eid
2024
holiday.
Anupamaa,
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
Mangal
Lakshmi,
Shiv
Shakti
have
witnessed
a
drop
in
numbers
due
to
competition
from
Indian
Premiere
League
2024.
IPL
2024
AFFECTS
HINDI
TV
SERIALS
LIKE
ANUPAMAA
IPL
2024
has
impacted
the
viewership
of
several
Hindi
shows
like
Anupamaa,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
Kumkum
Bhagya,
Kundali
Bhagya,
Parineetii,
Pandya
Store,
Udaariyaan.
The
cricket
league
has
been
grabbing
eyeballs
ever
since
it
was
launched.
The
channels
are
experimenting
with
new
concepts
and
twists
to
keep
the
viewers
engaged.
Interestingly,
Colors
channel
is
launching
two
new
shows
amid
the
IPL
2024.
Lakshmi
Narayan
and
Krishna
Mohini
will
hit
the
airwaves
later
this
month.
CHANNEL
WAR
Star
Plus
continues
to
be
the
number
one
channel
in
the
Hindi-speaking
markets.
Shows
like
Anupamaa,
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
fetched
amazing
ratings
for
the
channel.
Udne
Ki
Aasha,
Jhanak
also
earned
brownie
points
from
the
audience.
Colors
TV
is
the
number
two
channel
while
Sony
SAB's
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
is
driving
the
viewership
for
the
Sony
Network
channel.
No
shows
from
ZEE
TV
and
Sony
Entertainment
Television
featured
in
the
list
of
top
ten
Hindi
shows.
MANGAL
LAKSHMI
TO
BE
SLOT
LEADER?
Last
week,
Mangal
Lakshmi
shared
the
slot
leadership
at
9pm
with
Udne
Ki
Aasha.
Deepika
Singh
and
Naman
Shaw
starter
emerged
as
a
fan
favourite,
generating
a
decent
response.
Both
Udne
Ki
Asha
and
Mangal
Lakshmi
fetched
a
TVR
of
1.4
at
9pm
slot.
ANUPAMAA
LEADS
TOP
10
HINDI
SHOWS
LIST.
CHECK
OUT
RATINGS
Rupali
Ganguly
and
Gaurav
Khanna
starter
Anupamaa
continued
to
rock
and
roll
despite
competition
from
IPL
2024.
The
daily
soap
performed
well
even
though
it
lost
viewership
at
the
10pm
slot.
Jhanak,
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
and
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
also
secured
spots
in
the
list
of
top
ten
Hindi
serials.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates.