TRP Report Week 15: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi DROP. Top 10 Shows List

TRP
of
Hindi
serials:
The
BARC
TRP
ratings
for
week
15
have
been
released
on
Thursday
(April
18).
The
week
didn't
bring
cheer
for
the
Indian
daily
soaps.
Anupamaa
remained
stable
while
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin,
Pandya
Store,
Teri
Meri
Dooriyaann,
Mangal
Lakshmi
fell.
Wondering
which
show
topped
the
TRP
charts?
Shows
like
Anupamaa,
Yeh
Rishta,
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
suffered
a
fall
in
the
numbers
due
to
intense
competition
from
IPL
2024.
Indian
Premiere
League
2024
has
affected
the
ratings
of
all
the
shows.
Many
early
evening
shows
like
Udaariyaan,
Pandya
Store,
Parineeti,
Suhaagan
have
failed
to
garner
decent
numbers
because
of
clash
with
the
IPL
2024
matches.
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
start
the
reading
session.
CHANNEL
WAR
Star
Plus
witnessed
a
major
drop
in
viewership
as
the
TRP
of
its
shows
decreased
in
the
current
week.
Anupamaa,
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
Jhanak,
Imlie
and
Udne
Ki
Aasha
featured
in
the
list
of
top
ten
shows.
However,
the
majority
of
the
daily
soaps
from
the
channel
dropped
in
week
15.
Colors
channel
also
saw
a
fall
in
the
ratings
of
its
shows.
However,
the
downfall
of
Star
Plus
shows
helped
the
channel.
Shiv
Shakti-Tap
Tyaag
Tandav,
Parineetii
and
Mangal
Lakshmi
found
spots
in
the
list
of
top
rated
shows.
Sony
SAB's
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
emerged
as
the
slot
leader
at
8:30pm,
defeating
Imlie
on
Star
Plus.
No
shows
from
Zee
TV
and
Sony
TV.
TOP
10
SHOWS
LIST:
ANUPAMAA
TOPS
CHARTS
Anupamaa
continued
to
be
the
numero
uno
show
on
Indian
television
with
a
TRP
of
2.3.
Rupali
Ganguly
and
Gaurav
Khanna's
show
has
been
topping
the
charts
since
a
long
time.
Jhanak
pushed
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
to
the
third
position
as
it
secured
the
second
spot.
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
bagged
the
fourth
position
while
Shiv
Shakti
was
placed
at
the
number
five
spot.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates.