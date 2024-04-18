TRP Report Week 15: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi DROP. Top 10 Shows List

TRP of Hindi serials: The BARC TRP ratings for week 15 have been released on Thursday (April 18). The week didn't bring cheer for the Indian daily soaps. Anupamaa remained stable while Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pandya Store, Teri Meri Dooriyaann, Mangal Lakshmi fell. Wondering which show topped the TRP charts?

Shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin suffered a fall in the numbers due to intense competition from IPL 2024. Indian Premiere League 2024 has affected the ratings of all the shows. Many early evening shows like Udaariyaan, Pandya Store, Parineeti, Suhaagan have failed to garner decent numbers because of clash with the IPL 2024 matches.



CHANNEL WAR

Star Plus witnessed a major drop in viewership as the TRP of its shows decreased in the current week. Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak, Imlie and Udne Ki Aasha featured in the list of top ten shows. However, the majority of the daily soaps from the channel dropped in week 15.

Colors channel also saw a fall in the ratings of its shows. However, the downfall of Star Plus shows helped the channel. Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyaag Tandav, Parineetii and Mangal Lakshmi found spots in the list of top rated shows.

Sony SAB's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah emerged as the slot leader at 8:30pm, defeating Imlie on Star Plus. No shows from Zee TV and Sony TV.

TOP 10 SHOWS LIST: ANUPAMAA TOPS CHARTS

Anupamaa continued to be the numero uno show on Indian television with a TRP of 2.3. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show has been topping the charts since a long time. Jhanak pushed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to the third position as it secured the second spot.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai bagged the fourth position while Shiv Shakti was placed at the number five spot.

