TRP Report Week 16: Anupamaa, Jhanak BEAT Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai. Top 10 Shows List

TRP
of
Hindi
serials:
BARC
TRP
Ratings
for
week
16
have
been
released.
This
week
has
witnessed
quite
a
few
changes
in
the
ranking
of
your
favourite
TV
shows.
Anupamaa
is
dominating
the
ratings
chart
while
Jhanak
has
managed
to
beat
two
very
popular
shows
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
and
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin.
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
as
you
read
about
the
top-rated
serials
of
the
week.
CHANNEL
WAR
Star
Plus
continues
to
remain
the
number
one
Hindi
channel
in
India,
beating
the
likes
of
Colors
TV,
Zee
TV,
Dangal
and
Sony
Entertainment
Television.
Shows
like
Anupamaa,
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
Jhanak,
Udne
Ki
Aasha
and
Imlie
have
secured
spots
in
the
list
of
top
ten
shows
list.
Colors
channel
had
two
shows
while
Sony
SAB
had
one
show
in
the
list
of
top-rated
serials
in
week
16.
Shiv
Shakti-Tap
Tyaag
Tandav
and
Mangal
Lakshmi
fetched
a
TRP
of
1.4
and
1.3
respectively.
Sony
SAB's
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
gained
a
TRP
of
1.3
in
the
current
week.
Zee
TV's
Kundali
Bhagya
also
bagged
a
spot
in
the
list.
No
daily
soap
from
Sony
Entertainment
Television
secured
a
spot
in
the
coveted
list
of
top
Hindi
serials.