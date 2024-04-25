TRP Report Week 16: Anupamaa, Jhanak BEAT Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai. Top 10 Shows List

TRP of Hindi serials: BARC TRP Ratings for week 16 have been released. This week has witnessed quite a few changes in the ranking of your favourite TV shows. Anupamaa is dominating the ratings chart while Jhanak has managed to beat two very popular shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Grab a bowl of popcorn as you read about the top-rated serials of the week.

CHANNEL WAR

Star Plus continues to remain the number one Hindi channel in India, beating the likes of Colors TV, Zee TV, Dangal and Sony Entertainment Television. Shows like Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak, Udne Ki Aasha and Imlie have secured spots in the list of top ten shows list.

Colors channel had two shows while Sony SAB had one show in the list of top-rated serials in week 16. Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyaag Tandav and Mangal Lakshmi fetched a TRP of 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. Sony SAB's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gained a TRP of 1.3 in the current week.

Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya also bagged a spot in the list. No daily soap from Sony Entertainment Television secured a spot in the coveted list of top Hindi serials.