Barsatein 2 Update: Will Shivangi Joshi-Kushal Tandon's Show Return With Season Two On Sony TV?

Barsatein
2
update:
Shivangi
Joshi
and
Kushal
Tandon
starrer
managed
to
capture
the
attention
of
the
viewers
with
its
drama-packed
episodes.
Indian
television
was
earlier
loaded
with
romantic
dramas
like
Iss
Pyaar
Ko
Kya
Naam
Doon,
Navya,
Madhubala-Ek
Ishq
Ek
Junoon;
however,
there
has
been
a
dearth
of
romance
on
the
small
screen
in
recent
times.
When
Barsatein-Mausam
Pyaar
Ka
was
launched,
it
became
a
breath
of
fresh
air
amid
the
kitchen
politics
and
love
triangles.
The
romantic
saga
somehow
failed
to
strike
a
chord
with
the
audience
despite
a
promising
start.
Shivangi
Joshi
and
Kushal
Tandon's
scorching
on-screen
romance
set
the
temperature
soaring.
The
duo
made
waves
with
their
sizzling
chemistry,
leaving
the
audience
stunned.
Despite
the
promotions
and
star-studded
cast,
the
show
went
off
air
due
to
low
TRPs
in
February.
Revealing
the
reason,
an
industry
source
had
informed
Filmibeat
back
then,
"Barsatein
was
supposed
to
be
a
major
changer
for
Sony
TV.
The
channel
was
confident
about
the
show
as
it
was
bankrolled
by
Ekta
Kapoor,
who
delivered
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
for
them.
However,
the
show
lost
steam
within
a
few
months
and
hence,
the
makers
decided
to
end
it
rather
than
dragging
it.
Shivangi
and
Kushal's
chemistry
worked
for
the
show
but
the
numbers
never
saw
a
huge
rise
due
to
the
tracks.
Hence,
they
thought
of
pulling
the
plug
on
the
show
within
seven
months."
WILL
BARSATEIN
RETURN
WITH
SEASON
2?
There
has
been
a
buzz
that
Barsatein
might
return
with
season
2.
However,
there's
no
truth
to
the
rumours.
Although
the
show
garnered
decent
numbers
on
OTT
(SonyLIV),
it
failed
to
cross
the
1-TRP
mark
on
television,
which
is
the
ultimate
deciding
factor
behind
the
longetivity
on
TV.
"The
chances
of
Barsatein
season
2
are
less.
If
the
channel
ever
decides
to
bring
a
finite
series
featuring
Shivangi
Joshi
and
Kushal
Tandon)
on
television,
it
might
take
into
account
the
profitability
and
other
aspects.
However,
Barsatein
2
is
not
likely
to
air
on
television
anytime
soon," our
khabri
said
when
we
asked
if
Barsatein
2
is
on
the
cards.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 22:20 [IST]