Barsatein 2 Update: Will Shivangi Joshi-Kushal Tandon's Show Return With Season Two On Sony TV?

Barsatein 2 update: Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon starrer managed to capture the attention of the viewers with its drama-packed episodes. Indian television was earlier loaded with romantic dramas like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Navya, Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon; however, there has been a dearth of romance on the small screen in recent times.

When Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka was launched, it became a breath of fresh air amid the kitchen politics and love triangles. The romantic saga somehow failed to strike a chord with the audience despite a promising start. Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's scorching on-screen romance set the temperature soaring.

The duo made waves with their sizzling chemistry, leaving the audience stunned. Despite the promotions and star-studded cast, the show went off air due to low TRPs in February. Revealing the reason, an industry source had informed Filmibeat back then, "Barsatein was supposed to be a major changer for Sony TV. The channel was confident about the show as it was bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, who delivered Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 for them. However, the show lost steam within a few months and hence, the makers decided to end it rather than dragging it. Shivangi and Kushal's chemistry worked for the show but the numbers never saw a huge rise due to the tracks. Hence, they thought of pulling the plug on the show within seven months."

WILL BARSATEIN RETURN WITH SEASON 2?

There has been a buzz that Barsatein might return with season 2. However, there's no truth to the rumours.

Although the show garnered decent numbers on OTT (SonyLIV), it failed to cross the 1-TRP mark on television, which is the ultimate deciding factor behind the longetivity on TV.

"The chances of Barsatein season 2 are less. If the channel ever decides to bring a finite series featuring Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon) on television, it might take into account the profitability and other aspects. However, Barsatein 2 is not likely to air on television anytime soon," our khabri said when we asked if Barsatein 2 is on the cards.