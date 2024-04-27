Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hai Fame Saumya Tandon Admitted To Hospital, "......life is not always happy"

=

Saumya Tandon Is Admitted To Hospital: Saturday brings bad news for the fans of Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hai fame actress Saumya Tandon. The actress shared a post of herself on Instagram undergoing treatment at hospital. After the post has been made, several of her fans and well wishers sent her warm wishes for the speedy recovery.

Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hai Fame Saumya Tandon's Latest Instagram Post

Saumya Tandon shared a post of herself from the hospital lying in bed while one of her hands could be seen having channel. The second picture shows the equipments of the hospital room revealing the severity of her. In the last picture, Saumya shared a picture of iPad where she apparently was watching a television series. Sharing the picture, Saumya wrote, "Pictures are not always pretty and life is not always happy. Recovering and will emerge fit soon. Thanks for your wishes in advance."

Netizens Reaction To Saumya's Post

After the post went viral, well wishers of Saumya poured the best wishes in the comment section, Simple Kaul wrote, "Sending u heaps of love," Shahid Mallya wrote, "Jaane nahin denge tujhe....Bhindi 100 rs kilo. Paneer 500 kg." One fan asked, "Wht happened ...I hope nothing serious..get well soon as possible...lot's of respect for pure soul girl. Get well soon." One fan wrote, "Omg What happened to you Saumya ma'am !? Please take care of yourself and get well soon."

More About Saumya Tandon

Saumya Tandon rose to fame for her role in Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hain where he appeared for more than five years. Talking about the show, Saumya said, "When I was offered this show, I didn't even like the name. I just rejected it for the longest time." She also revealed that sshe asked them if she could do another non fiction show. "I said I can't do daily soaps. They said, 'No, no you have to, we think you are perfect for it.' I kept on saying no and they kept on saying yes."