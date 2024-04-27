Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hai Fame Saumya Tandon Admitted To Hospital, "......life is not always happy"

Saumya
Tandon
Is
Admitted
To
Hospital:
Saturday
brings
bad
news
for
the
fans
of
Bhabiji
Ghar
Pe
Hai
fame
actress
Saumya
Tandon.
The
actress
shared
a
post
of
herself
on
Instagram
undergoing
treatment
at
hospital.
After
the
post
has
been
made,
several
of
her
fans
and
well
wishers
sent
her
warm
wishes
for
the
speedy
recovery.
Bhabiji
Ghar
Pe
Hai
Fame
Saumya
Tandon's
Latest
Instagram
Post
Saumya
Tandon
shared
a
post
of
herself
from
the
hospital
lying
in
bed
while
one
of
her
hands
could
be
seen
having
channel.
The
second
picture
shows
the
equipments
of
the
hospital
room
revealing
the
severity
of
her.
In
the
last
picture,
Saumya
shared
a
picture
of
iPad
where
she
apparently
was
watching
a
television
series.
Sharing
the
picture,
Saumya
wrote,
"Pictures
are
not
always
pretty
and
life
is
not
always
happy.
Recovering
and
will
emerge
fit
soon.
Thanks
for
your
wishes
in
advance."
After
the
post
went
viral,
well
wishers
of
Saumya
poured
the
best
wishes
in
the
comment
section,
Simple
Kaul
wrote,
"Sending
u
heaps
of
love," Shahid
Mallya
wrote,
"Jaane
nahin
denge
tujhe....Bhindi
100
rs
kilo.
Paneer
500
kg."
One
fan
asked,
"Wht
happened
...I
hope
nothing
serious..get
well
soon
as
possible...lot's
of
respect
for
pure
soul
girl.
Get
well
soon."
One
fan
wrote,
"Omg
What
happened
to
you
Saumya
ma'am
!?
Please
take
care
of
yourself
and
get
well
soon."
More
About
Saumya
Tandon
Saumya
Tandon
rose
to
fame
for
her
role
in
Bhabiji
Ghar
Pe
Hain
where
he
appeared
for
more
than
five
years.
Talking
about
the
show,
Saumya
said,
"When
I
was
offered
this
show,
I
didn't
even
like
the
name.
I
just
rejected
it
for
the
longest
time."
She
also
revealed
that
sshe
asked
them
if
she
could
do
another
non
fiction
show.
"I
said
I
can't
do
daily
soaps.
They
said,
'No,
no
you
have
to,
we
think
you
are
perfect
for
it.' I
kept
on
saying
no
and
they
kept
on
saying
yes."
Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 22:37 [IST]