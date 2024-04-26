Bhagya Lakshmi Heroine Aishwarya Khare Gifts Herself A Solo Trip On Her Birthday - VIRAL PICS

Aishwarya
Khare
Birthday
Trip:
Aishwarya
Khare
(Lakshmi)
and
Rohit
Suchanti
(Rishi),
popularly
known
as
#RishMi
from
the
show
Bhagya
Lakshmi,
have
captured
the
hearts
of
the
audience
and
become
household
names.
In
the
recent
episodes,
viewers
got
to
watch
how
Lakshmi
has
decided
to
move
to
Mumbai
with
Parvati
(Trisha
Sarda)
and
ends
up
reaching
the
Oberoi
house
to
meet
Rohan
(Shreyansh
Kaurav).
However,
Malishka
ends
up
seeing
her
and
is
shocked
to
know
that
she
is
alive.
While
Lakshmi's
life
is
about
to
turn
upside
down,
Aishwarya
on
the
other
hand,
celebrated
her
birthday
by
gifting
herself
a
solo
trip.
AISHWARYA
KHARE
BIRTHDAY
GIFT:
SOLO
TRIP
TO
EAST
AFRICA
To
take
a
break
from
the
hectic
shoot
schedule,
Aishwarya
recently
went
on
a
solo
trip
to
Seychelles,
east
Africa,
to
celebrate
her
birthday.
Seychelles
is
an
island
country
in
the
Indian
Ocean
and
has
always
been
on
her
bucket
list.
She
is
someone
who
loves
taking
solo
trips
as
she
believes
it
is
one-of-a-kind
and
a
very
rejuvenating
experience.
Connecting
with
the
local
people,
trying
their
native
cuisines,
and
indulging
in
nature
are
the
things
she
enjoys
thoroughly
on
her
vacation.
Aishwarya
said,
"Taking
a
solo
trip
around
my
birthday
was
something
I
was
looking
forward
to
for
a
very
long
time.
I
believe
going
on
a
solo
trip
is
really
important
as
it
helps
you
to
discover
yourself,
gain
confidence,
become
more
self-dependent,
and
step
out
of
your
comfort
zone.
I
love
going
to
places
that
makes
me
feel
closer
to
the
nature
and
connects
me
with
the
local
people
there
who
live
a
simple
and
tranquil
life.
Going
to
Seychelles
was
on
my
bucket
list
and
I
am
so
happy
that
I
made
it
here
this
year.
I
even
went
scuba
diving,
it
is
one
of
my
favourite
adventure
activities,
it
feels
like
meditation
every
time
I
do
it.
Discovering
the
aqua
life
underwater
gives
you
a
very
heavenly
feeling.
I
would
love
to
live
in
water
if
I
could.
I
can
without
a
doubt
say
that
this
was
one
of
the
best
birthdays."
Well,
looks
like
Aishwarya
surely
did
have
a
great
vacation.
Take
a
look
at
her
viral
vacation
photos
here:
UPCOMING
TRACK
OF
BHAGYA
LAKSHMI
In
the
upcoming
episodes,
it
will
be
interesting
for
the
viewers
to
see
if
Lakshmi
and
Rishi
will
confront
each
other
after
coming
face
to
face
after
all
these
years.
Will
Lakshmi
forgive
Rishi?
Or
will
she
go
back
to
Gurdaspur?
To
find
out,
tune
into
Bhagya
Lakshmi,
every
Monday
to
Sunday,
8:30
pm
only
on
Zee
TV!