Bhagya Lakshmi Star Maera Mishra To Get ENGAGED To Beau Rajul Yadav, Her Dreamy Proposal Will Make You Go Aww

Engagement:
Bhagya
Lakshmi
fame
Maera
Mishra
has
all
the
reasons
to
be
on
cloud
nine,
both
personally
and
professionally.
The
ex-Splitsvilla
contestant
recently
opened
up
on
her
personal
life
and
shared
exciting
details
about
her
engagement
with
beau
Rajul
Singh
Yadav,
dreamy
proposal,
wedding
plans
and
more.
The
actress
essays
the
role
of
Malishka
in
the
popular
daily
soap.
Maera
Mishra,
who
has
been
dating
the
Delhi-based
Dermatologist
Rajul
Yadav
since
a
year
now,
is
all
set
to
take
their
relationship
to
the
next
level.
During
a
conversation
to
a
portal,
the
actress
revealed
that
they
are
getting
engaged
on
25th
April
2024
in
Delhi.
Sharing
her
excitement,
Maera
said
-
"I
am
extremely
excited.
The
engagement
is
on
April
25,
2024,
in
Delhi.
Along
with
excitement,
there's
nervousness
as
well.
It
is
not
like
a
sequence
from
daily
soap,
it
is
happening
in
real
life.
There's
a
lot
of
difference
between
reels
and
real-life
events.
I
want
to
put
my
best
foot
forward
and
impress
his
family,
as
I'll
be
meeting
everyone
for
the
first
time.
I
am
also
excited
because
there's
a
lot
of
entertainment
planned.
Looking
forward
to
the
big
day."
During
the
conversation,
Maera
also
talked
about
the
magical
proposal.
She
revealed
that
Rajul
proposed
to
her
on
Valentine's
Day
this
year.
"It
was
very
random.
He
proposed
to
me
when
he
was
in
Mumbai,
this
Valentine's
Day.
I
wanted
to
take
the
next
step
in
the
relationship,
as
we'd
already
spent
a
year
with
each
other.
I
was
hoping
for
the
same.
After
spending
time
with
him
on
Valentine's
Day,
I
told
him
that
as
that
special
day
passed
by,
I
hoped
that
he'd
pop
the
big
question.
Even
when
I
told
him
that,
he
acted
innocent
and
told
me
that
he
was
sorry
for
letting
me
down
and
not
figuring
it
out
my
feelings
on
his
own,"
she
said.
"After
a
while,
he
stood
up,
removed
a
box
of
ring,
and
knelt
to
propose.
He
said,
'How
can
I
let
you
down?' I
was
flabbergasted
and
was
surprised.
I
took
a
while
to
grasp
what
just
happened.
He
was
like,
'Arey
at
least
say
yes'
and
then
I
accepted
the
proposal.
I
want
to
add
that
no
matter
how
much
you're
prepared
for
this
day,
if
it's
a
surprise,
you
will
be
surprised
and
wouldn't
know
how
to
react
and
that's
what
happened
with
me,"
she
added.
Aww...
Isn't
that
romantic?
The
actress
further
revealed
that
they
are
all
set
to
tie
the
knot
next
year.
When
she
was
asked
whether
her
past
bad
experience
in
love
made
her
skeptical
to
get
into
another
relationship,
she
replied
-
"No.
I
had
only
one
bad
experience,
and
that
didn't
matter
because
everybody
is
not
the
same.
It
has
been
four
to
five
years;
back
then,
I
was
very
young,
everybody
was
young.
I
was
21,
and
that
doesn't
even
count.
I
am
not
a
person
to
judge
others
with
my
past
experiences.
It
was
just
that
I
didn't
have
any
time
for
a
passing
relationship.
I
wanted
a
solid,
commitment-based
relationship,
and
that's
what
I
received
in
Rajul's
case;
I
realized
that
he
is
also
very
serious
about
the
bond,
and
that's
when
we
decided
to
take
the
relationship
forward."
Here's
wishing
heartiest
congratulations
to
Maera
Mishra
on
her
big
day!