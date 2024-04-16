Bhagya Lakshmi Star Aishwarya Khare Helps Her Onscreen Daughter Trisha With Studies On Sets

Zee
TV's
Bhagya
Lakshmi
has
been
entertaining
the
audience
for
the
past
2
years
with
lots
of
twists
and
turns
in
the
lives
of
Lakshmi
(Aishwarya
Khare)
and
Rishi
(Rohit
Suchanti).
In
the
recent
episodes,
the
viewers
got
to
see
how
Parvati
(Trisha
Sarda)
has
been
kidnapped
by
Ranjeet
(Adnan
Khan)
so
that
he
can
blackmail
Lakshmi
to
marry
him.
However,
as
soon
as
Rishi
gets
to
know
about
this,
he
reaches
Gurdaspur
to
save
Parvati.
While
Rishi
saves
Parvati
from
Ranjeet
and
his
goons,
Parvati
asks
him
to
help
her
save
her
mother
-
Lakshmi.
Baby
Trisha
has
impressed
the
audience
with
her
excellent
performance
on
the
show
but
what
is
more
impressive
is
how
she
is
managing
her
studies
along
with
her
shoot.
Aishwarya
who
plays
her
on-screen
mother,
has
formed
a
great
bond
with
the
child
actor
and
loves
to
take
up
her
studies
during
their
break.
While
most
of
the
actors
prefer
to
rest
during
this
time,
Aishwarya
ensures
she
helps
Trisha
with
her
homework.
Aishwarya
said,
"Being
the
youngest
member
of
our
Bhagya
Lakshmi
family,
Trisha
is
loved
by
one
and
all
on
set.
Even
at
the
age
of
6,
she
is
so
talented
and
is
always
seeking
to
learn
something
new
from
each
one
of
us.
She
not
only
aces
in
acting
but
is
also
very
intelligent.
During
our
break
time,
I
make
sure
to
sit
with
Trisha
and
help
her
with
school
work
in
whatever
way
possible,
even
if
she
just
needs
a
company
to
be
around
her.
Honestly,
she
is
a
very
hard-working
girl,
and
we
love
to
spend
time
with
her.
Since
the
time
she
has
come,
she
has
kept
us
all
entertained
be
it
on-screen
or
off-screen.
I
am
really
proud
of
her
because
of
the
way
she
is
balancing
her
work
and
studies
at
such
a
young
age."
Well,
while
Aishwarya
and
Trisha
have
bonded
well
off-screen,
it
will
be
interesting
for
the
viewers
to
see
if
Lakshmi
and
Rishi
come
face
to
face
while
saving
Paro
from
Ranjeet.
To
find
out,
tune
into
Bhagya
Lakshmi
every
day
at
8:30
pm,
only
on
Zee
TV