Bhagya Lakshmi Star Aishwarya Khare Helps Her Onscreen Daughter Trisha With Studies On Sets

Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience for the past 2 years with lots of twists and turns in the lives of Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). In the recent episodes, the viewers got to see how Parvati (Trisha Sarda) has been kidnapped by Ranjeet (Adnan Khan) so that he can blackmail Lakshmi to marry him. However, as soon as Rishi gets to know about this, he reaches Gurdaspur to save Parvati. While Rishi saves Parvati from Ranjeet and his goons, Parvati asks him to help her save her mother - Lakshmi.

Baby Trisha has impressed the audience with her excellent performance on the show but what is more impressive is how she is managing her studies along with her shoot. Aishwarya who plays her on-screen mother, has formed a great bond with the child actor and loves to take up her studies during their break. While most of the actors prefer to rest during this time, Aishwarya ensures she helps Trisha with her homework.

Aishwarya said, "Being the youngest member of our Bhagya Lakshmi family, Trisha is loved by one and all on set. Even at the age of 6, she is so talented and is always seeking to learn something new from each one of us. She not only aces in acting but is also very intelligent. During our break time, I make sure to sit with Trisha and help her with school work in whatever way possible, even if she just needs a company to be around her. Honestly, she is a very hard-working girl, and we love to spend time with her. Since the time she has come, she has kept us all entertained be it on-screen or off-screen. I am really proud of her because of the way she is balancing her work and studies at such a young age."

Well, while Aishwarya and Trisha have bonded well off-screen, it will be interesting for the viewers to see if Lakshmi and Rishi come face to face while saving Paro from Ranjeet.

To find out, tune into Bhagya Lakshmi every day at 8:30 pm, only on Zee TV