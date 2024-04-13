Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal Pens Heartfelt Note On His Journey, Says 'I Started With Rs 200/Month'

Be
it
winding
roads
of
Dehradun
or
bustling
streets
of
digital
fame,
the
world
of
blogging
is
carved
for
Anurag
Dobhal,
popularly
known
as
UK07.
His
story
doesn't
just
consist
of
all
the
thriller
and
happening
part
but
also
a
part
wherein
a
young
dreamer
passionately
struggles
to
transform
his
passion
into
a
profession.
The
tale
of
Anurag
begins
with
a
very
contemporary
story
of
every
hustler
who's
having
limited
money
in
the
pocket
but
limitless
ambitions
in
the
heart.
He
mentioned
in
his
recent
Instagram
story,
"I
started
my
journey
from
rs
200
per
month
of
salary.
Whatever
I
am
today
is
because
of
my
fans
and
my
hard
work."
He
also
shared
how
his
good
intentions
helped
him
move
ahead
and
helped
him
fulfill
his
parents
dreams,
"I
have
never
done
anything
wrong
to
anyone.
The
reason
why
I
am
so
proud
is
because
my
parents
are
happy
and
I
have
fulfilled
their
dreams
at
least
which
ever
I
could
possibly
do."
He
further
added,
"Even
I
won't
be
here
tomorrow
just
to
let
you
know
that
shukriya
itna
sath
dene
ke
liye
and
yaha
tak
pahuchey
ke
liye.
Brosena
tumhara
zindagi
bhar
shukurguzaar
rahyunga".
Talking
about
his
journey
as
a
vlogger,
he
began
his
journey
by
taking
adventurous
trails
with
his
trusty
bike
along
with
his
camera,
documenting
and
sharing
all
the
thrill
and
exciting
moments
of
his
journey
with
the
world.
His
precise
and
authentic
portrayal
of
a
biker's
life
and
his
journeys,
discoveries
and
challenging,
connected
and
engaged
the
audience
across
the
nation
Along
with
the
originality
of
his
content,
The
scenic
landscape
and
views
of
India
exponentially
helped
him
reach
to
the
massive
figure
of
7.5
million
followers
which
is
definitely
and
impressive
feat
is
his
dedication
and
genuine
connection
he
offers
to
his
viewers
as
his
videos
aren't
just
about
the
destinations
but
also
about
yhe
stories,
the
people
and
the
experiences
that
make
each
journey
distinctive.
Anurag's
hard
work
and
innovative
ideas
are
transparently
visible
through
the
content
he
creates.
Each
of
his
creations
isn't
just
the
glimpse
of
a
rider's
life
and
the
freedom
that
comes
with
it
but
also
a
blend
of
introspection
and
excitement
that
comes
along
with
it.
His
journey
and
his
working
style
is
inspiration
for
many
young
riders,
proving
that
with
determination
and
passion,
one
can
achieve
greatness.
Anurag
Dobhal
is
a
story
that
resonates
with
the
youth
of
India,
encouraging
them
to
chase
their
dreams
and
embrace
the
adventures
life
has
to
offer.
Just
like
his
style
of
content
creation
that
portrays
authenticity,
his
fame
is
also
a
reminder
that
success
is
not
just
about
the
numbers;
it's
about
the
impact
one
makes
along
the
way.