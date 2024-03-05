Bigg Boss 17: After Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar Dating Ayesha Khan? Viral Pic & Tweet Leave Fans Confused

Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan have been trending online ever since rumours about them surfaced on the internet. The two celebrities grabbed eyeballs during their stint in Bigg Boss 17. While Ayesha Khan set several tongues wagging when she leveled allegations against Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek created ripples with his slapgate incident.

Abhishek Kumar, who played a crucial role in Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary starrer Udaariyaan, made waves when he participated in Bigg Boss season 17. He locked horns with his former girlfriend Isha Malviya in the show. From engaging in fights with her to supporting her at times, the Bekaboo star remained in the headlines when he was locked inside the BB 17 house.

Things turned heated when he slapped Samarth Jurel for constantly poking him and stuffing tissue in his mouth. After getting eliminated, he returned to the show when Salman Khan asked the housemates if he deserved another chance.

Abhishek finished as the first runner-up of the reality show, losing the trophy to Munawar Faruqui. Ayesha Khan had alleged that he expressed his feelings for her before participating in the show. After her wildcard entry, Munawar confirmed his breakup with Nazila Sitaishi on national television.

IS ABHISHEK KUMAR DATING AYESHA KHAN?

Gossip mills have been buzzing with the rumours that Abhishek and Ayesha have been dating each other after their stint in Salman Khan's show. While the duo has remained tight-lipped about the conjecture, it has been rumoured that they are dating. Interestingly, the speculations spread like wildfire on the internet after Abhishek posted a picture with her.

Bigg Boss Tak re-posted the photo and captioned it as, "Rumor has it that Abhishek and Ayesha might be officially dating." This sparked speculations about the two stars dating each other. Abhishek and Ayesha are currently busy with the shoot of a music video.

Rumor has it that Abhishek and Ayesha might be officially dating. pic.twitter.com/EH2aYDMtal — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) March 4, 2024

On the professional front, Abhishek Kumar was last seen in Sanware. The music video also featured Bigg Boss 17 second runner-up Mannara Chopra.