Bigg Boss 17: After Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar Dating Ayesha Khan? Viral Pic & Tweet Leave Fans Confused

Abhishek
Kumar
and
Ayesha
Khan
have
been
trending
online
ever
since
rumours
about
them
surfaced
on
the
internet.
The
two
celebrities
grabbed
eyeballs
during
their
stint
in
Bigg
Boss
17.
While
Ayesha
Khan
set
several
tongues
wagging
when
she
leveled
allegations
against
Munawar
Faruqui,
Abhishek
created
ripples
with
his
slapgate
incident.
Abhishek
Kumar,
who
played
a
crucial
role
in
Ankit
Gupta
and
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
starrer
Udaariyaan,
made
waves
when
he
participated
in
Bigg
Boss
season
17.
He
locked
horns
with
his
former
girlfriend
Isha
Malviya
in
the
show.
From
engaging
in
fights
with
her
to
supporting
her
at
times,
the
Bekaboo
star
remained
in
the
headlines
when
he
was
locked
inside
the
BB
17
house.
Things
turned
heated
when
he
slapped
Samarth
Jurel
for
constantly
poking
him
and
stuffing
tissue
in
his
mouth.
After
getting
eliminated,
he
returned
to
the
show
when
Salman
Khan
asked
the
housemates
if
he
deserved
another
chance.
Abhishek
finished
as
the
first
runner-up
of
the
reality
show,
losing
the
trophy
to
Munawar
Faruqui.
Ayesha
Khan
had
alleged
that
he
expressed
his
feelings
for
her
before
participating
in
the
show.
After
her
wildcard
entry,
Munawar
confirmed
his
breakup
with
Nazila
Sitaishi
on
national
television.
IS
ABHISHEK
KUMAR
DATING
AYESHA
KHAN?
Gossip
mills
have
been
buzzing
with
the
rumours
that
Abhishek
and
Ayesha
have
been
dating
each
other
after
their
stint
in
Salman
Khan's
show.
While
the
duo
has
remained
tight-lipped
about
the
conjecture,
it
has
been
rumoured
that
they
are
dating.
Interestingly,
the
speculations
spread
like
wildfire
on
the
internet
after
Abhishek
posted
a
picture
with
her.
Bigg
Boss
Tak
re-posted
the
photo
and
captioned
it
as,
"Rumor
has
it
that
Abhishek
and
Ayesha
might
be
officially
dating."
This
sparked
speculations
about
the
two
stars
dating
each
other.
Abhishek
and
Ayesha
are
currently
busy
with
the
shoot
of
a
music
video.