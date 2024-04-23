Bigg Boss 17 Star Khanzaadi Reveals She Felt Demotivated When Badshah Asked Her To LEAVE Hiphop: He Told…

Khanzaadi News: In a recent Instagram live session with the well-known rapper Bohemia, Bigg Boss 17 sensation Firoza Khan aks Khanzaadi candidly discussed her emotional journey in the music industry, revealing a moment of demotivation triggered by a discouraging comment from rapper Badshah, King, and Dino James in the reality show MTV Hustle.

KHANZAADI REVEALS HOW BADSHAH'S WORDS DEMOTIVATED HER

During the conversation, Khanzaadi reflected on a pivotal encounter with Badshah, where he allegedly advised her to steer clear of the hip-hop genre. Yes, you read that right! Recounting the incident, she expressed feeling deeply disheartened by his words, admitting that it led her to question her worthiness in the industry.

Khanzaadi shares how she felt after hearing Badshah's disheartening words and said, "Though Badshah complimented me as beautiful, he told me to leave the Hip hop genre. He told me that I should try my hand at Pop music. Although I felt like I was not deserving at the moment, but atleast they could have motivated me to pursue this path. I could have learnt it in three months, six months, or a year. After all this, I locked myself in my room and started writing songs. Every day, I used to wake up and listen to music. Now, I have a written total of 15 songs."

The conversation shed light on the challenges faced by emerging artists in navigating the complexities of the music industry, particularly in a genre as competitive as hip-hop.

The Instagram live session served as a platform for Khanzaadi to share her journey and inspire others to persevere in the pursuit of their artistic endeavours, showcasing the power of vulnerability and authenticity in connecting with audiences.

