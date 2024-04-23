Bigg Boss 17 Star Khanzaadi Reveals She Felt Demotivated When Badshah Asked Her To LEAVE Hiphop: He Told…

Khanzaadi
News:
In
a
recent
Instagram
live
session
with
the
well-known
rapper
Bohemia,
Bigg
Boss
17
sensation
Firoza
Khan
aks
Khanzaadi
candidly
discussed
her
emotional
journey
in
the
music
industry,
revealing
a
moment
of
demotivation
triggered
by
a
discouraging
comment
from
rapper
Badshah,
King,
and
Dino
James
in
the
reality
show
MTV
Hustle.
KHANZAADI
REVEALS
HOW
BADSHAH'S
WORDS
DEMOTIVATED
HER
During
the
conversation,
Khanzaadi
reflected
on
a
pivotal
encounter
with
Badshah,
where
he
allegedly
advised
her
to
steer
clear
of
the
hip-hop
genre.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Recounting
the
incident,
she
expressed
feeling
deeply
disheartened
by
his
words,
admitting
that
it
led
her
to
question
her
worthiness
in
the
industry.
Khanzaadi
shares
how
she
felt
after
hearing
Badshah's
disheartening
words
and
said,
"Though
Badshah
complimented
me
as
beautiful,
he
told
me
to
leave
the
Hip
hop
genre.
He
told
me
that
I
should
try
my
hand
at
Pop
music.
Although
I
felt
like
I
was
not
deserving
at
the
moment,
but
atleast
they
could
have
motivated
me
to
pursue
this
path.
I
could
have
learnt
it
in
three
months,
six
months,
or
a
year.
After
all
this,
I
locked
myself
in
my
room
and
started
writing
songs.
Every
day,
I
used
to
wake
up
and
listen
to
music.
Now,
I
have
a
written
total
of
15
songs."
The
conversation
shed
light
on
the
challenges
faced
by
emerging
artists
in
navigating
the
complexities
of
the
music
industry,
particularly
in
a
genre
as
competitive
as
hip-hop.
The
Instagram
live
session
served
as
a
platform
for
Khanzaadi
to
share
her
journey
and
inspire
others
to
persevere
in
the
pursuit
of
their
artistic
endeavours,
showcasing
the
power
of
vulnerability
and
authenticity
in
connecting
with
audiences.
