Bigg Boss 17 Star Mannara Chopra Gets Shoutout From Priyanka Chopra & The Reason Will Melt Your Hearts

Mannara Chopra, a name that resonates with talent and charisma in the Indian film industry, has recently been honored as one of the Most Influential Young Indians by GQ magazine. This prestigious award shines a light on young individuals who have shown exceptional impact in their domains. Following in the footsteps of her celebrated sister, Priyanka Chopra, Mannara's achievement has not only brought pride to her family but also to her legion of fans.



Priyanka Chopra, an international icon herself, took to Instagram to express her joy and pride in Mannara's accomplishment. She celebrated this moment by sharing Mannara's post on her story, accompanied by congratulatory words, “Congratulations @memannara 😍🥂”. This gesture of sisterly love was warmly reciprocated by Mannara, who thanked Priyanka and shared her anticipation for a celebratory reunion, highlighting the deep bond the sisters share.

Mannara Chopra has carved a niche for herself in the Indian entertainment industry with her performances in both Telugu and Hindi cinema. She is recognized not just for her acting prowess but also for her distinctive fashion sensibility, setting trends and being a style inspiration for many. Besides her cinematic ventures, Mannara also showcased her resilience and popularity as the second runner-up on Bigg Boss 17, being the last female contender to exit the show. Her journey in the house was marked by strength and grace, earning her admiration and support from viewers.

The accolade of being named one of the Most Influential Young Indians serves as a testament to Mannara's dedication, talent, and hard work. It's clear that the encouragement from her sister, Priyanka, who has herself blazed a trail on a global scale, plays a significant role in Mannara’s journey. As Mannara Chopra receives accolades and love from all corners, her future in the industry looks bright and promising. Her story is one of inspiration, reminding us of the power of perseverance and the importance of support from loved ones in achieving greatness.