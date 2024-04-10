Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestant Name: Imlie LEAD Sai Ketan Rao To Participate In Salman Khan's Show? What We Know

Bigg
Boss
OTT
3
first
contestant:
It's
difficult
to
keep
calm
as
Salman
Khan's
hit
reality
show
is
all
set
to
launch
next
month.
Last
season
turned
out
to
be
a
blockbuster
as
it
broke
all
the
records.
Abhishek
Malhan,
Manisha
Rani
and
Elvish
Yadav's
show
emerged
as
a
success.
Creating
history,
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
crowned
a
wildcard
contestant
as
the
winner
for
the
first
time
in
the
history
of
the
show.
Elvish
Yadav,
who
entered
the
BB
house
as
a
wildcard,
became
the
first
celebrity
to
win
the
reality
show
even
after
joining
midway.
Gossip
mills
have
been
buzzing
with
the
rumours
that
Bigg
Boss
OTT
season
3
will
premiere
on
JioCinema
from
May
15,
2024.
Although
the
production
house
and
OTT
platform
have
remained
tight-lipped
about
the
development,
there
are
strong
mumours
that
the
show
is
launching
next
month.
If
the
recent
buzz
is
to
be
believed,
the
makers
have
approached
a
popular
TV
star
for
the
new
season.
We
are
talking
about
Sai
Ketan
Rao.
Speculations
are
rife
that
the
Mehndi
Hai
Rachne
Wali
actor
might
participate
in
BB
OTT
3.
The
TV
hunk
has
denied
the
conjecture
about
his
participation
in
Salman
Khan's
reality
show.
Sai,
while
interacting
with
a
portal,
spoke
about
the
rumour
over
him
being
a
part
of
BB.
The
small
screen
heartthrob
confirmed
that
he
has
been
approached
for
the
show
but
he
is
not
keen
on
doing
it.
Sai
maintained
that
he
was
offered
shows
like
Bigg
Boss
and
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
14
but
he
is
not
accepting
the
offer
as
he
is
currently
busy
with
Imlie.
He
told
India
Forums
that
he
might
do
an
adventurous
show
like
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
in
the
future.
SHEHZADA
DHAMI
IN
BIGG
BOSS
OTT
3?
Interestingly,
the
likes
of
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Dhami
have
also
been
approached
for
BB
OTT
2.
The
two
celebrities
have
remained
in
the
headlines
ever
since
they
were
fired
from
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
Rajan
Shahi
issued
a
statement
to
announce
the
departure
of
the
two
actors
from
the
serial.
He
accused
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha
of
'unprofessionalism',
stating
that
the
production
house
had
to
take
a
firm
stand
against
the
duo.