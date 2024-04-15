Bigg Boss OTT 3 Launch Date: Third Season CONFIRMED, Munawar Faruqui's Friend Is FIRST Contestant?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 launch date: There has been a lot of buzz over the new season of Salman Khan's much-awaited show Bigg Boss OTT. There were mumours that the third season has been cancelled. However, the rumours have been squashed.

The official Instagram handle of Endemol India dropped a major hint about Bigg Boss OTT 3. It asked the fans to share the name of celebrities whom they want to see inside the BB house. The caption for the post read, Ready for the Entertainment & Drama? Comment below who YOU want to see SLAYINGG in the next season of #biggbossotts3."

Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss 17, defeating Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande to claim the winner's trophy. Last year, Elvish Yadav created history by becoming the first wildcard contestant to win any season of Bigg Boss.

Elvish beat Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani to secure victory in Bigg Boss OTT 2.