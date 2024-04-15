Bigg Boss OTT 3 Launch Date: Third Season CONFIRMED, Munawar Faruqui's Friend Is FIRST Contestant?

Bigg
Boss
OTT
3
launch
date:
There
has
been
a
lot
of
buzz
over
the
new
season
of
Salman
Khan's
much-awaited
show
Bigg
Boss
OTT.
There
were
mumours
that
the
third
season
has
been
cancelled.
However,
the
rumours
have
been
squashed.
The
official
Instagram
handle
of
Endemol
India
dropped
a
major
hint
about
Bigg
Boss
OTT
3.
It
asked
the
fans
to
share
the
name
of
celebrities
whom
they
want
to
see
inside
the
BB
house.
The
caption
for
the
post
read,
Ready
for
the
Entertainment
&
Drama?
Comment
below
who
YOU
want
to
see
SLAYINGG
in
the
next
season
of
#biggbossotts3."
Munawar
Faruqui
won
Bigg
Boss
17,
defeating
Abhishek
Kumar,
Mannara
Chopra
and
Ankita
Lokhande
to
claim
the
winner's
trophy.
Last
year,
Elvish
Yadav
created
history
by
becoming
the
first
wildcard
contestant
to
win
any
season
of
Bigg
Boss.
Elvish
beat
Abhishek
Malhan
and
Manisha
Rani
to
secure
victory
in
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2.
Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2024, 23:22 [IST]