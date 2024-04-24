Bigg Boss OTT 3 Launch Date: Salman Khan's Return, BB OTT 3 First Contestant Name, New Format- What To Expect?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Launch Date: It's difficult to keep calm as the new edition of Bigg Boss is all set to premiere on JioCinema. There were rumors that the makers have scrapped the third season of the digital version of the reality show. However, the conjecture turned out to be false as the OTT platform and the production house have special plans for BB OTT 3.

Wondering what's new in Bigg Boss OTT 3? Expect the unexpected and impossible in the fresh season. Here's what you can expect from BB OTT 3 that will soon premiere on JioCinema.

BIGG BOSS OTT 3 LAUNCH DATE ON JIOCINEMA

It was earlier said that the makers have decided to cancel Bigg Boss OTT season 3 due to viewer fatigue. However, we were the first portal to squash the speculations.

A source earlier exclusively told Filmibeat, "The pre-production for Bigg Boss OTT 3 has commenced. Last year, the show performed very well and the makers have special plans to take things a notch higher in the third season as well."

Contrary to the rumours, BB OTT 3 is not launching on May 15. The third installment will release on the streaming platform in June 2024 after the culmination of IPL 2024.

BIGG BOSS OTT 3 HOST: SALMAN KHAN TO RETURN?

While JioCinema officials have remained tight-lipped about the development, there are mumours that Salman Khan might return as a host for the third season. Karan Johar hosted the first season while Bollywood's Bhaijaan donned the hat of a host for BB OTT 2.

Fans are expecting a special surprise as JioCinema will announce its slate of films and web series on Thursday (April 25) at a grand event in Mumbai. After Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, the streaming platform will also unveil its exciting line-up of movies, web shows and other projects. Interestingly, one can expect a change in price and subscription fee for JioCinema.

Will Bigg Boss OTT 3 remain free or will viewers have to pay a fee to watch the show? Only time will tell.

BIGG BOSS OTT 3 FIRST CONTESTANT NAME

Speculations are rife that the first contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3 might be revealed during the announcement of the show. Munawar Faruqui's friend Saddaqat Khan is rumoured to be the first contestant of the show.

The likes of Sana Saeed, Dalljiet Kaur, Pratiksha Honmukhe and Shehzada Dhami are also said to be approached for Bigg Boss OTT.