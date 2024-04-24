Bigg Boss OTT 3 Launch Date: Salman Khan's Return, BB OTT 3 First Contestant Name, New Format- What To Expect?

Bigg
Boss
OTT
3
Launch
Date:
It's
difficult
to
keep
calm
as
the
new
edition
of
Bigg
Boss
is
all
set
to
premiere
on
JioCinema.
There
were
rumors
that
the
makers
have
scrapped
the
third
season
of
the
digital
version
of
the
reality
show.
However,
the
conjecture
turned
out
to
be
false
as
the
OTT
platform
and
the
production
house
have
special
plans
for
BB
OTT
3.
Wondering
what's
new
in
Bigg
Boss
OTT
3?
Expect
the
unexpected
and
impossible
in
the
fresh
season.
Here's
what
you
can
expect
from
BB
OTT
3
that
will
soon
premiere
on
JioCinema.
BIGG
BOSS
OTT
3
LAUNCH
DATE
ON
JIOCINEMA
It
was
earlier
said
that
the
makers
have
decided
to
cancel
Bigg
Boss
OTT
season
3
due
to
viewer
fatigue.
However,
we
were
the
first
portal
to
squash
the
speculations.
A
source
earlier
exclusively
told
Filmibeat,
"The
pre-production
for
Bigg
Boss
OTT
3
has
commenced.
Last
year,
the
show
performed
very
well
and
the
makers
have
special
plans
to
take
things
a
notch
higher
in
the
third
season
as
well."
Contrary
to
the
rumours,
BB
OTT
3
is
not
launching
on
May
15.
The
third
installment
will
release
on
the
streaming
platform
in
June
2024
after
the
culmination
of
IPL
2024.
BIGG
BOSS
OTT
3
HOST:
SALMAN
KHAN
TO
RETURN?
While
JioCinema
officials
have
remained
tight-lipped
about
the
development,
there
are
mumours
that
Salman
Khan
might
return
as
a
host
for
the
third
season.
Karan
Johar
hosted
the
first
season
while
Bollywood's
Bhaijaan
donned
the
hat
of
a
host
for
BB
OTT
2.
Fans
are
expecting
a
special
surprise
as
JioCinema
will
announce
its
slate
of
films
and
web
series
on
Thursday
(April
25)
at
a
grand
event
in
Mumbai.
After
Netflix
and
Amazon
Prime
Video,
the
streaming
platform
will
also
unveil
its
exciting
line-up
of
movies,
web
shows
and
other
projects.
Interestingly,
one
can
expect
a
change
in
price
and
subscription
fee
for
JioCinema.
Will
Bigg
Boss
OTT
3
remain
free
or
will
viewers
have
to
pay
a
fee
to
watch
the
show?
Only
time
will
tell.
BIGG
BOSS
OTT
3
FIRST
CONTESTANT
NAME
Speculations
are
rife
that
the
first
contestant
of
Bigg
Boss
OTT
3
might
be
revealed
during
the
announcement
of
the
show.
Munawar
Faruqui's
friend
Saddaqat
Khan
is
rumoured
to
be
the
first
contestant
of
the
show.