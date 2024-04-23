Bigg Boss OTT 3: Renowned Journalist Deepak Chaurasia To Participate In Salman’s Show? Here’s What We Know

Deepak Chaurasia In Bigg Boss OTT 3: After the phenomenal success of Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss OTT 2, there have been massive speculations about the third season of the popular reality show. To note, Bigg Boss OTT 2 was a massive hit among the fans which created history it was for the first time that a wild card contestant Elvish Yadav had lifted the trophy.

And now, as Bigg Boss OTT 3 is set to premiere soon, the speculations have begun for the contestants of the upcoming show. While several names have been doing the rounds for participating in Bigg Boss OTT 3, it is reported that renowned journalist Deepak Chaurasia is likely to participate in the show as well. To note, Deepak has made his debut on the digital space lately with Aage Se Right which kicked off on April 17, Ram Navami, is also accessible on various platforms, including YouTube.

While there has been no official confirmation in this regard, the reports about Deepak Chaurasia participating in Bigg Boss OTT 3 have got the fans excited as it will be blending the lines between news journalism and entertainment.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is expected to premiere from June 15. Interestingly, there have been speculations about Salman Khan not hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3 post the attack at his house earlier this month. However, as per a report published in News18, Salman is likely to return as a host for Bigg Boss OTT 3. It will be interesting to see which celebs will be making their way inside the Bigg Boss house this time and what other twists it will bring along for the contestants and the audience.

Are you excited for Bigg Boss OTT 3? Let us know in the comment section below about the celebs you want to see in the show