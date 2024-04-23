Bigg Boss OTT 3: Renowned Journalist Deepak Chaurasia To Participate In Salman’s Show? Here’s What We Know

Deepak
Chaurasia
In
Bigg
Boss
OTT
3:
After
the
phenomenal
success
of
Bigg
Boss
OTT
and
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2,
there
have
been
massive
speculations
about
the
third
season
of
the
popular
reality
show.
To
note,
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
was
a
massive
hit
among
the
fans
which
created
history
it
was
for
the
first
time
that
a
wild
card
contestant
Elvish
Yadav
had
lifted
the
trophy.
And
now,
as
Bigg
Boss
OTT
3
is
set
to
premiere
soon,
the
speculations
have
begun
for
the
contestants
of
the
upcoming
show.
While
several
names
have
been
doing
the
rounds
for
participating
in
Bigg
Boss
OTT
3,
it
is
reported
that
renowned
journalist
Deepak
Chaurasia
is
likely
to
participate
in
the
show
as
well.
To
note,
Deepak
has
made
his
debut
on
the
digital
space
lately
with
Aage
Se
Right
which
kicked
off
on
April
17,
Ram
Navami,
is
also
accessible
on
various
platforms,
including
YouTube.
While
there
has
been
no
official
confirmation
in
this
regard,
the
reports
about
Deepak
Chaurasia
participating
in
Bigg
Boss
OTT
3
have
got
the
fans
excited
as
it
will
be
blending
the
lines
between
news
journalism
and
entertainment.
Meanwhile,
Bigg
Boss
OTT
3
is
expected
to
premiere
from
June
15.
Interestingly,
there
have
been
speculations
about
Salman
Khan
not
hosting
Bigg
Boss
OTT
3
post
the
attack
at
his
house
earlier
this
month.
However,
as
per
a
report
published
in
News18,
Salman
is
likely
to
return
as
a
host
for
Bigg
Boss
OTT
3.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
which
celebs
will
be
making
their
way
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house
this
time
and
what
other
twists
it
will
bring
along
for
the
contestants
and
the
audience.
Are
you
excited
for
Bigg
Boss
OTT
3?
Let
us
know
in
the
comment
section
below
about
the
celebs
you
want
to
see
in
the
show
Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 14:19 [IST]