Manisha Saxena Birthday Special: From TV To OTT, Best Performances Of Mann Sundar Actress

Actress Manisha Saxena, who is a well-known name in the entertainment world, is known for her effortless acting and dedication towards her craft. Be it TV, the silver screen or the web, she has managed to spread her magic.

She has turned a year older today. So, to mark Manisha Saxena's birthday, let's take a look at some of the best performances of the diva.

Cameo in Sharman Joshi's starrer film Wajah Tum Ho

In 2016, Manisha won accolades for her performance in the crime mystery thriller film, Wajah Tum Ho. She played the character of Rahul aka Rajneesh Duggal's secretary and added a touch of drama with her impeccable acting abilities.

Worked with Bigg Boss winner Tejasswi Prakash in the show

Manisha was a part of the show Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. She played the role of Isha Singh, Tejasswi Prakash aka Diya's sister in the show. The actress, with her presence in the show, gained abundance of love and support from the audience.

Became a household name with Mann Sundar

The talented actress never fails to impress the audience with her craft and dedication. In 2021, she became a household name by playing the role of Ritu in the Dangal TV show Mann Sundar. Her performance in the show made a section of her fans go crazy for her acting skills.

Part of mythological show RadhaKrishn

With every new project, Manisha proves that she is an epitome of versatility. She gained immense praise and appreciation when she played the role of Queen Jambavati in the STAR Bharat show RadhaKrishn.

Currently winning hearts as Shruti in Milke bhi hum na mile

The actress is currently seen playing the lead role of Shruti in the Dangal TV show Milke bhi hum na mile. Though the show went on-air a few days back, she has been receiving immense appreciation for the authentic portrayal of her character.

Professionally, Manisha is known for MTV India's reality show MTV Love School. She appeared in the movie Wajah Tum Ho (2016). She has done television shows- Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Mangalam Dangalam and RadhaKrishn. Last, she was seen in Dangal TV's show Mann Sundar.