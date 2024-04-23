Shivangi Joshi New Show: Barsaatein Star Bags Lead Role In BIG Project Opposite Popular YouTuber? DEETS

Shivangi Joshi New Show: TV star Shivangi Joshi, who made her acting debut with ZEE TV's Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi in 2013, has come a long way in her career and is counted among the most-loved celebrities on the small screen. After her debut show, she played pivotal parts in Beintehaa and Begusarai. However, Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai proved to be a turning point in her career.

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi essayed the iconic character of Naira opposite Mohsin Khan and became a household name. She was last seen in Sony TV's Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka alongside Kushal Tandon. The show ended earlier this year and the actress' fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of her next project.

SHIVANGI JOSHI NEW SHOW: ACTRESS BAGS COUPLE GOALS 5?

Well, the latest buzz suggests that a piece of great news is already on the way for the fans of Shivangi Joshi! We're saying so as the TV star seems to have bagged a new show in just two months after Barsaatein ended.

According to Gossips TV, the popular social media handle known for sharing all the details related to show and celebrities, has revealed that Shivangi Joshi is all set to feature in the fifth season of Amazon miniTV's popular show Couple Goals. Not just that, it is being said that a well-known YouTuber is likely to joing the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress in the series.

HARSH BENIWAL OPPOSITE SHIVANGI JOSHI IN COUPLE GOALS 5?

Well, we're talking about Harsh Beniwal. Yes, you read that right! The viral post reads, "#ShivangiJoshi and Youtuber #HarshBeniwal to star in Amazon Mini TV's upcoming web series Couple Goals Season 5!!"

While an official confirmation reagrding the same is still awaited, the development has left Shivangi Joshi's fans elated.

Keep watching this space for more updates!