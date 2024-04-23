Shivangi Joshi New Show: Barsaatein Star Bags Lead Role In BIG Project Opposite Popular YouTuber? DEETS

Shivangi
Joshi
New
Show:
TV
star
Shivangi
Joshi,
who
made
her
acting
debut
with
ZEE
TV's
Khelti
Hai
Zindagi
Aankh
Micholi
in
2013,
has
come
a
long
way
in
her
career
and
is
counted
among
the
most-loved
celebrities
on
the
small
screen.
After
her
debut
show,
she
played
pivotal
parts
in
Beintehaa
and
Begusarai.
However,
Rajan
Shahi's
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
proved
to
be
a
turning
point
in
her
career.
In
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
Shivangi
Joshi
essayed
the
iconic
character
of
Naira
opposite
Mohsin
Khan
and
became
a
household
name.
She
was
last
seen
in
Sony
TV's
Barsatein
-
Mausam
Pyaar
Ka
alongside
Kushal
Tandon.
The
show
ended
earlier
this
year
and
the
actress'
fans
have
been
eagerly
awaiting
the
announcement
of
her
next
project.
SHIVANGI
JOSHI
NEW
SHOW:
ACTRESS
BAGS
COUPLE
GOALS
5?
Well,
the
latest
buzz
suggests
that
a
piece
of
great
news
is
already
on
the
way
for
the
fans
of
Shivangi
Joshi!
We're
saying
so
as
the
TV
star
seems
to
have
bagged
a
new
show
in
just
two
months
after
Barsaatein
ended.
According
to
Gossips
TV,
the
popular
social
media
handle
known
for
sharing
all
the
details
related
to
show
and
celebrities,
has
revealed
that
Shivangi
Joshi
is
all
set
to
feature
in
the
fifth
season
of
Amazon
miniTV's
popular
show
Couple
Goals.
Not
just
that,
it
is
being
said
that
a
well-known
YouTuber
is
likely
to
joing
the
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
actress
in
the
series.
HARSH
BENIWAL
OPPOSITE
SHIVANGI
JOSHI
IN
COUPLE
GOALS
5?
Well,
we're
talking
about
Harsh
Beniwal.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
The
viral
post
reads,
"#ShivangiJoshi
and
Youtuber
#HarshBeniwal
to
star
in
Amazon
Mini
TV's
upcoming
web
series
Couple
Goals
Season
5!!"