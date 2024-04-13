Dalchini Last Episode Date: Ravi Dubey Praises Maira Dharti Mehra For Her Performance As Show Goes Off Air

Television
show
'Dalchini',
created
by
the
power
couple-
Sargun
Mehta
and
Ravi
Dubey,
is
all
set
to
go
off-air
soon.
The
cast
and
crew
of
the
show
recently
concluded
the
shoot.
Lead
actress
Maira
Dharti
Mehra,
who
played
the
role
of
Dalchini,
also
penned
an
emotional
note
on
Instagram
as
her
show
marks
an
end.
In
the
heartfelt
message
shared
on
social
media,
she
expressed
the
feeling
of
bidding
adieu
to
the
show
and
how
she
enjoyed
playing
her
character
while
being
surrounded
by
some
incredible
human
beings.
Lastly,
she
talked
about
the
memories
and
thanked
the
audience
for
their
unwavering
love
and
support.
Producer
of
the
show-Ravi
Dubey,
took
to
the
comments
section
of
the
post
shared
by
Maira
and
praised
her
performance
as
Dalchini
in
the
show.
He
wrote,"U
were
incredible
as
Dalchini
dear
Maira...
we
can't
wait
to
work
with
you
again...
all
the
best."
Replying
to
his
message,
Maira
wrote,"Thankyou
so
much
sir,
your
appreciation
means
the
world
to
me,
thank
you
for
the
opportunity,
looking
forward
to
collaborating
with
you
very
soon
on
another
project,
warm
regards"
Maira
shot
to
fame
after
playing
an
important
role
in
Disney+Hotstar
web
series
Aashiqana.
She
impressed
the
audience
with
her
power-packed
performance
in
the
romantic
drama.
The
TV
diva
has
worked
in
several
known
shows
like
'Pandya
Store',
'Sasuraal
Genda
Phool
2',
'Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai'.
She
has
also
featured
in
daily
soaps
like
'Kumkum
Bhagya',
'Tera
Yaar
Hun
Mai',
'Shaadi
Mubarak'
across
different
channels.