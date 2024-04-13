Dalchini Last Episode Date: Ravi Dubey Praises Maira Dharti Mehra For Her Performance As Show Goes Off Air

Television show 'Dalchini', created by the power couple- Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, is all set to go off-air soon. The cast and crew of the show recently concluded the shoot. Lead actress Maira Dharti Mehra, who played the role of Dalchini, also penned an emotional note on Instagram as her show marks an end.

In the heartfelt message shared on social media, she expressed the feeling of bidding adieu to the show and how she enjoyed playing her character while being surrounded by some incredible human beings. Lastly, she talked about the memories and thanked the audience for their unwavering love and support.

Producer of the show-Ravi Dubey, took to the comments section of the post shared by Maira and praised her performance as Dalchini in the show. He wrote,"U were incredible as Dalchini dear Maira... we can't wait to work with you again... all the best."

Replying to his message, Maira wrote,"Thankyou so much sir, your appreciation means the world to me, thank you for the opportunity, looking forward to collaborating with you very soon on another project, warm regards"

Maira shot to fame after playing an important role in Disney+Hotstar web series Aashiqana. She impressed the audience with her power-packed performance in the romantic drama. The TV diva has worked in several known shows like 'Pandya Store', 'Sasuraal Genda Phool 2', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She has also featured in daily soaps like 'Kumkum Bhagya', 'Tera Yaar Hun Mai', 'Shaadi Mubarak' across different channels.