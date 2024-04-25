Dance Deewane 4: Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty, Karisma Kapoor Dance On Chak Dhoom Dhoom With Chikoo, Bunty- PI

Dance
is
a
universal
language
that
transcends
barriers
and
Dance
Deewane
proves
this
time
and
again.
As
World
Dance
Day
approaches,
Chikoo
and
Bunty
amplify
this
expression,
and
celebrate
the
day
with
THE
legends
Madhuri
Dixit,
Suniel
Shetty
and
Karisma
Kapoor
on
the
set
of
Dance
Deewane!
The
special
episode,
dedicated
to
celebrating
dance
legends,
showcased
an
impressive
lineup
of
performances,
but
the
moment
that
stole
the
show
was
Chikoo
and
Bunty's
entry
to
the
iconic
song
'Chak
Dhoom
Dhoom'.
The
performance
was
dedicated
to
Madhuri
Dixit
along
with
Karisma
Kapoor,
who
was
the
special
guest
on
the
episode.
Madhuri
Dixit
on
the
special
performance
said,
"The
entire
world
knows
what
dance
means
to
me
and
I
have
constantly
strived
to
spread
our
Indian
culture
through
dance.
On
the
occasion
of
World
Dance
Day,
we
witnessed
Nicktoons
Chikoo
and
Bunty
say
#NickSaysDance
on
our
sets
of
Dance
Deewane
and
it
makes
me
feel
so
proud
that
even
for
children
at
such
a
young
age,
dance
is
so
accessible.
I
can't
wait
to
witness
what
the
future
holds
for
dance
and
on
this
occasion,
I
only
wish
for
everyone
to
spread
happiness
through
the
art
of
dance!"
Suniel
Shetty
added,
"It
was
incredible
to
witness
everyone's
energy
and
enthusiasm
on
set
as
we
celebrated
World
Dance
Day.
I
truly
believe
dance
is
a
common
language
that
can
cross
barriers
-
be
it
age,
culture,
or
geography.
It
has
the
ability
to
empower
and
unite
and
we
saw
that
today
when
Nicktoons
Chikoo
and
Bunty
visited
the
sets
of
Dance
Deewane."
They
even
got
Bharti
Singh
to
shake
a
leg
with
them
while
saying,
"Mera
Golaa
bhi
bohot
dekhta
hai
Chikoo
aur
Bunty".
The
day
was
celebrated
in
style,
as
they
encouraged
kids
to
dance
to
their
rhythm
and
embrace
the
creativity
dance
it
brings!
Nicktoons
Chikoo
and
Bunty,
renowned
for
their
infectious
energy
and
fun-loving
banter
for
dance
not
only
got
everyone
on
their
toes
but
also
mesmerized
the
audience
with
their
dance
moves.
Bunty
being
a
diehard
Michael
Jackson
fan,
along
with
older
brother
Chikoo,
left
the
audience
in
awe,
showcasing
their
passion
for
dance
and
inspiring
kids
around
the
country.
And
to
no
surprise,
Madhuri
Dixit,
Suniel
Shetty,
Karisma
Kapoor
and
Bharti
Singh
thought
it
was
PERFECT!
This
Dance
Day,
Nickelodeon's
#NickSaysDance
celebrates
the
spirit
of
World
Dance
Day,
reminding
everyone
of
the
power
and
joy
of
dance.
And
this
isn't
it,
the
celebration
continues
beyond
the
screen,
encouraging
children
everywhere
to
embrace
their
inner
dancer
and
express
themselves
freely
through
movement.