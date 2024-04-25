Dance Deewane 4: Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty, Karisma Kapoor Dance On Chak Dhoom Dhoom With Chikoo, Bunty- PI

Dance is a universal language that transcends barriers and Dance Deewane proves this time and again. As World Dance Day approaches, Chikoo and Bunty amplify this expression, and celebrate the day with THE legends Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor on the set of Dance Deewane! The special episode, dedicated to celebrating dance legends, showcased an impressive lineup of performances, but the moment that stole the show was Chikoo and Bunty's entry to the iconic song 'Chak Dhoom Dhoom'.

The performance was dedicated to Madhuri Dixit along with Karisma Kapoor, who was the special guest on the episode.

Madhuri Dixit on the special performance said, "The entire world knows what dance means to me and I have constantly strived to spread our Indian culture through dance. On the occasion of World Dance Day, we witnessed Nicktoons Chikoo and Bunty say #NickSaysDance on our sets of Dance Deewane and it makes me feel so proud that even for children at such a young age, dance is so accessible. I can't wait to witness what the future holds for dance and on this occasion, I only wish for everyone to spread happiness through the art of dance!"

Suniel Shetty added, "It was incredible to witness everyone's energy and enthusiasm on set as we celebrated World Dance Day. I truly believe dance is a common language that can cross barriers - be it age, culture, or geography. It has the ability to empower and unite and we saw that today when Nicktoons Chikoo and Bunty visited the sets of Dance Deewane."

They even got Bharti Singh to shake a leg with them while saying, "Mera Golaa bhi bohot dekhta hai Chikoo aur Bunty". The day was celebrated in style, as they encouraged kids to dance to their rhythm and embrace the creativity dance it brings!

Nicktoons Chikoo and Bunty, renowned for their infectious energy and fun-loving banter for dance not only got everyone on their toes but also mesmerized the audience with their dance moves. Bunty being a diehard Michael Jackson fan, along with older brother Chikoo, left the audience in awe, showcasing their passion for dance and inspiring kids around the country. And to no surprise, Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty, Karisma Kapoor and Bharti Singh thought it was PERFECT!

This Dance Day, Nickelodeon's #NickSaysDance celebrates the spirit of World Dance Day, reminding everyone of the power and joy of dance. And this isn't it, the celebration continues beyond the screen, encouraging children everywhere to embrace their inner dancer and express themselves freely through movement.