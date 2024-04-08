Dhup Lagdi Song Review: Anshul Garg's New Single Featuring Shehnaaz Gill Will Warm Your Hearts

Anshul Garg, the talent behind DMF Play, is making headlines again with his latest musical endeavor. The producer, known for his hit tracks both nationally and internationally, has recently unveiled a new single titled "Dhup Lagdi." This track features the dynamic duo of Shehnaaz Gill and Sunny Singh, marking a first-time collaboration between the actor pair and their venture with Anshul.

"Dhup Lagdi" is not just any song; it's a peppy number that brings together Shehnaaz and Sunny, with Shehnaaz lending her voice alongside her acting, and Sunny making his debut in music videos. Anshul Garg opened up about the collaboration, sharing his enthusiasm for creating unique and memorable music. He pointed out the lasting impact he aims to achieve with his tracks, and "Dhup Lagdi" is no exception. Anshul praised Shehnaaz for her versatility and Sunny for his refreshing screen presence, expressing excitement over their chemistry in the song.

This isn't the first time Anshul has worked with Shehnaaz. The pair previously collaborated on "Shona Shona," which also featured the late actor Siddharth Shukla and was performed by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. Under the banner of DMF Play, Anshul has been responsible for several hits including "Guli Mata," "Yimmy Yimmy" with Jacqueliene Fernandez, and "Halki Halki Si" featuring Munnawar Faruqui and Hina Khan.

The tracks produced by Anshul Garg have consistently connected with audiences, and "Dhup Lagdi" is geared to follow in the same successful trajectory. The new song promises to be a chartbuster, given the track record of DMF Play and the talents of Shehnaaz Gill and Sunny Singh.

With each new release, Anshul Garg and DMF Play continue to solidify their position in the music industry, offering fresh sounds and unforgettable collaborations. "Dhup Lagdi" is just the latest example of their commitment to musical excellence. As fans enjoy this latest offering, they can undoubtedly look forward to more innovative tracks from Anshul Garg in the future.